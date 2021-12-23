ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of stores, restaurants that will be open, closed on Christmas

By Darcie Loreno
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

(WJW) — For those who aren’t staying home for Christmas, there are a few stores and restaurants that aren’t closing their doors.

2021 holiday events guide: Lights, markets and family traditions

Some have limited hours, and others vary depending on location, and some will be closed due to illness. So it’s recommended customers call their location to make sure they are open before heading out.

Businesses that will be open on Christmas Day:
Acme Fresh Market
Aldi : Operating on limited hours. Check your local store.
— Applebee’s
— Boston Market
— Denny’s
— Dunkin’
— IHOP
— McDonald’s
— Waffle House
Walgreen’s: Check your local pharmacy

Businesses that will be closed on Christmas Day:
BJ’s Wholesale
— Chick-fil-A
— Chili’s
Costco -Discount Drug Mart
Kohl’s
— Olive Garden
Sam’s Club
— Target
— Walmart
Whole Foods

