List of stores, restaurants that will be open, closed on Christmas

(WJW) — For those who aren’t staying home for Christmas, there are a few stores and restaurants that aren’t closing their doors.

Some have limited hours, and others vary depending on location, and some will be closed due to illness. So it’s recommended customers call their location to make sure they are open before heading out.

Businesses that will be open on Christmas Day:

— Acme Fresh Market

— Aldi : Operating on limited hours. Check your local store.

— Applebee’s

— Boston Market

— Denny’s

— Dunkin’

— IHOP

— McDonald’s

— Waffle House

— Walgreen’s: Check your local pharmacy

Businesses that will be closed on Christmas Day:

— BJ’s Wholesale

— Chick-fil-A

— Chili’s

— Costco – -Discount Drug Mart

— Kohl’s

— Olive Garden

— Sam’s Club

— Target

— Walmart

— Whole Foods



