POTUS

Jim Jordan Concerned As Jan. 6 Committee Seek Interview Over Trump Texts

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The Republican accused the House Select Committee of misleading the American people with a truncated text...

uncle grape
2d ago

if he did nothing wrong he should have nothing to worry about. but alas justice will take it's course. you know, just like what he swore to when he sought office.

Ruth
2d ago

Put him under the jail. Should have been put in jail for loving to watch boys shower.

MSNBC

How Jim Jordan could wind up getting arrested by Congress

Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
Esquire

There Will Be No Law or Substance Behind Jim Jordan's Defense, But It Will Be a Show

Santa Bennie Thompson brings us a special holiday showing of that heartwarming classic…. In a letter sent to Jordan early Wednesday, select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said, “We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
abovethelaw.com

Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 Committee For Making Him Plead The Fifth Like A Common Criminal

Retired General Michael Flynn has joined the ranks of witnesses suing the January 6 Select Committee to block a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who resigned after he got caught lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador and was subsequently prosecuted for making false statements to the FBI, spent the last year flogging the Big Lie. He publicly urged Trump to declare martial law and seize all the voting machines in swing states which voted for President Biden, and advocated that the former president appoint attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate bogus claims of election fraud during a contentious Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020.
CBS News

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop release of White House records

Washington — Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to stop the transfer of certain White House documents housed in the National Archives to the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The former president appealed a decision from a three-judge panel...
