Yet there are trustees who do not appear to ever have donated to DeSantis. Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried is standing by her accusation Tuesday night that state university trustees were required to donate $100,000 to Gov, Ron DeSantis‘ campaign or they would not be reappointed. Yet she provided little to back that up other than anecdotal examples of some big donors serving on university boards.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO