The finding of fossils of an aurochs (Bos primigenius) and a white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum), which lived between 57,000 and 100,000 years ago, at the Oued el Haï site (northeast Morocco), has allowed us to learn more about the climatic changes that led North Africa to become part of the Palearctic region and not the Afrotropical one, as one might expect. The increase in the Palearctic fauna is the result of the fall in global temperatures and the isolation caused by the Sahara. This desert, the largest in the world, began to form millions of years ago in a process subject to the fluctuations in the same climatic cycles that caused the glacial periods in Europe.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO