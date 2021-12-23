Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wants fireworks display, orchestra to play at their wedding: Rumor

TownNews.com Content Exchange

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are allegedly planning a big wedding. The couple got engaged a few months ago. And since Britney Spears is no longer under a conservatorship, she’s able to do whatever she wants for her big day.

According to OK! magazine, Spears won’t settle for anything less than a massive wedding jampacked with guests and with an entire orchestra playing in the background.

The “Toxic” singer also wants a fireworks display, and Asghari is on board. “She’s finally got her life back. What makes it even more special is she has a wedding to plan and a future to look forward to,” the source said.

Spears and Asghari have allegedly been talking about their wedding plans for months. And the more they talk about it the more they agree that they want a big celebration.

But before the couple ties the knot, Spears and Asghari will first celebrate their first Christmas where the former is no longer under a conservatorship. And one of the things that they will try to do over the holidays is to conceive a baby.

“Britney and Sam are eager to have a baby. They’re hoping to make a happy announcement before the end of the year. It would be a Christmas miracle,” the source said.

Earlier this month, there were claims that Spears and Asghari were already having problems in their relationship.

According to National Enquirer, Asghari wants to control Spears’ life. But the singer’s friends are preventing this from happening because they know that the singer has been through so much.

“He considers himself Britney’s life coach and unofficial business manager and feels it’s his responsibility to keep her on the straight and narrow – and as far away from booze as possible.

She had a problem with booze before, and the erratic behavior it caused was why her dad, Jamie was able to put her under conservatorship in the first place. Her addictive nature could rear its ugly head again,” the source said.

However, one should take the tabloids’ claims with a grain of salt. There’s no proof that Spears and Asghari want a big wedding or that they are trying to have a baby. And it’s even more untrue that Britney Spears is being controlled by her fiancé.