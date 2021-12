The apartment sector has been among the strongest performers in 2021, and the outlook for multifamily investment in 2022 remains positive. “The multifamily industry’s outperformance will continue to drive investment activity in the space in 2022, specifically in high-growth markets that have been seeing significant population and job growth,” Jeremy Katz , co-head of CP Capital, told IREI in an exclusive interview. “CP Capital has historically experienced great success in the Sun Belt markets, and we predict this area will continue to provide attractive investment opportunities in the years to come. Suburban areas outside primary markets will also flourish as renters seek out larger, more affordable housing options.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO