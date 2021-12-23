ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Dogs Who Not-So-Secretly Identify As Cats

By Beverly L. Jenkins
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dogs are infinitely trainable, so it makes sense that they occasionally pick up the habits and characteristics of other people and pets in their home. They’re great mimics!. When dogs are raised around felines, for example, they’ll often behave in distinctly cat-like ways. Whether they’re climbing a tree during a walk...

nhpbs.org

A Family That Steals Dogs

In the disorienting wake of loss, an artist begins to question his identity and beliefs. Strange experiences – windows that open themselves, phantom dogs on the highway, and all of the brief dog-lives that chaptered an upbringing in rural Arkansas – frame this exploration of grief, mental illness, and family connection.
ANIMALS
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
ANIMALS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

42 Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mill

Some people are so cruel. As a big animal lover, I really do feel we do not deserve most animals and I want them to live in their natural habitat. As for dogs, we do not deserve them...at all. They are literally put on this Earth to be loyal to us, help us, protect us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
expressnews.com

How to help feral cats stay warm outside this winter

While San Antonio winters are generally mild, there are days when the weather can be brutal for pets. Animals can freeze to death outside if precautions aren’t taken. Most animal lovers know to bring their pets inside the house, garage or enclosed patio during inclement weather and harsh temperatures. But feral cats don’t have families to look after them anymore. Abandoned by their owners and left to survive in a hostile environment where food is scare and people want them gone, feral cats suffer more during the winter months than any other time of the year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Dog Left Chained Outside After Her Owner Died Undergoes Stunning Transformation at New Home

Pancake is a whole new pup after getting a few moments of tenderness after a lifetime of neglect. According to a new video from PETA, Pancake the dog spent most of her life chained up outside her home in Virginia. Fieldworkers from PETA would regularly visit the canine to give the dog affection. Pancake responded to these small acts of kindness by flattening herself to the ground in excitement — hence the pooch's name.
PETS
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
nbc11news.com

Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A non-profit animal shelter is asking for donations this holiday season to help them treat animals at their clinic. Ebert is an 11-week-old puppy who recently arrived at the La Plata County Humane Society. After an initial veterinary exam, Ebert was diagnosed with a significant heart murmur. To determine the impact the murmur will have on his life and a treatment plan, Ebert will undergo an echocardiogram.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Takes Himself To Shelter To Get Rescued | The Dodo

This dog took himself to the shelter to get rescued ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
PETS
Shropshire Star

Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
ANIMALS
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
