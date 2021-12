Razer has announced a new controller that can be used for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One along with a charging stand to coincide with the release. This controller is inspired by Boba Fett from the Star Wars franchise as it is officially licensed and dawns the famous bounty hunter’s helmet. The Book of Boba Fett is set to release on Disney+ this month. This isn’t just any controller, either. The Razer Boba Fett Wireless Controller will offer pressure-sensitive triggers and textured grips for increased gaming performance. The charging stand is included as it will quickly power the controller back to life. It is also Bluetooth compatible for Xbox Game Pass on mobile devices. The controller is limited edition and currently available now on Razer’s website or authorized retailer for $179.99.

