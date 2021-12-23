ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer with a few clouds for Thursday

By Gabriella Gomez
KSNT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA relatively mild start to your Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be out of the South through mid-morning at 10-15 mph. Later this afternoon we’ll continue to add to our numbers. Highs will be in the lower 60s...

www.ksnt.com

CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for another helping of December snow. The WCCO Weather Team says light snow could be falling in the Twin Cities by 7 a.m., but the bulk of the storm will hit in the afternoon, starting right around 1 p.m. Snow will continue in the metro until around sundown. We are looking at about 1-3 inches of snow today…mostly falling in the afternoon. Then, it's all about the cold! Here's what the high temps will actually feel like this week. pic.twitter.com/s9Kmm0PXT6 — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 28, 2021 Northern Minnesota will also get hit,...
KIMT

StormTeam3: Tracking accumulating snow Tuesday

More wintry weather is on the way, and it's expected to be snow. Moderate to heavy but isolated snow will begin Tuesday morning mostly after commuting hours, so think between 8am to noon. Snow will begin first in North Iowa moving in from the south, and continue to push northward into southern Minnesota after 10am. Snow could be heavy at times through about 2pm.
KTSM

Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ and cooler temperatures this week after a warm and dry Christmas week🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning everyone! ☕️ It’s Monday once again! I know it’s hard to wake up on those Monday mornings, especially with a food coma from all that Christmas food!🥂🧆🍲🍖🥗🥧🍞 However, at least its the last Monday of the year!! Now last week we were fairly warm and dry, this week […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
localdvm.com

Clouds continue with warmer temps Tuesday

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Southeast winds 5-7 mph. Lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of an isolated rain shower later in the day. Highs will be in the low 50’s. Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain...
KSNT

Sunshine returns Tuesday before another cold front pushes through the area

Overnight lows will cool down into the lower 40s with cloud cover overhead helping keep us slightly warmer. Models are in fairly good agreement that at least a slight chance for rain will move in overnight – mostly for early Tuesday. Areas that have the best chance appear to be our eastern and southern counties, however, the amounts look to be light and rather scattered.
Washington Post

PM Update: A few showers through Tuesday as clouds stick around

December made a comeback today as temperatures struggled to move through the low 40s for highs. To be fair, it’s more typical of the month than what we’ve seen lately. But it’s a bit of a shock to the system, nonetheless. While we could see a passing shower through Tuesday, it will be dry most of the time.
KSNT

Warmer temperatures today with a much cooler air mass moving in tomorrow

Highs today will struggle to reach the 60 degree mark as an incoming cold front appears to be arriving a bit sooner than originally expected. Nonetheless, a warm day is still in store for us with cloud cover clearing out by the second half of the day. Counties further north can plan on lower to middle 50s. Breezy conditions will also be present through the afternoon as the front moves through.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Ahead Of Cooler Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern continues to settle in for South Florida for the last week of 2021. The forecast high for Tuesday is 82 degrees with lots of sunshine and very light southeast wind. A similar forecast is in store for the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chance is low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida and the Caribbean. This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State so this pattern is locked in for at least a week. That means that the new year will kick off with above normal temperatures along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. The week after the new year will welcome temperatures into the 70s. The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.
Grand Forks Herald

WeatherTalk: The air is often warmer a few hundred feet up

The layer of air comprising the lower few hundred feet above the ground is known meteorologically as the "boundary layer." It is this lower layer of the atmosphere that is most affected by the interaction between sunshine and the Earth's surface. In winter, when the ground is covered in snow, a great deal of the warming rays of sunlight are reflected back into space, allowing the boundary layer to get and stay cool.
Post-Bulletin

INFORUM

