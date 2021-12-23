Warmer with a few clouds for Thursday

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for another helping of December snow.
The WCCO Weather Team says light snow could be falling in the Twin Cities by 7 a.m., but the bulk of the storm will hit in the afternoon, starting right around 1 p.m. Snow will continue in the metro until around sundown.
We are looking at about 1-3 inches of snow today…mostly falling in the afternoon. Then, it's all about the cold! Here's what the high temps will actually feel like this week. pic.twitter.com/s9Kmm0PXT6
— KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 28, 2021
Northern Minnesota will also get hit,...
