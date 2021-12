Many women-owned businesses have been hurt by a lack of reliable, affordable broadband internet. Overall 17% of owners reported a loss of business due to a lack of affordable, reliable broadband. Out of those, about 86% saw delays in general business operations, while 25% had to close early because of connectivity issues and 15% have had to turn away customers because of connectivity issues, according to a survey of 1,001 women business owners by payroll provider Gusto and the National Association of Women Business Owners.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO