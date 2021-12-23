Forecast: Chilly start, mild and sunny afternoon

Happy Thursday to you!

It was a chilly start across SWFL. Temperatures inland dipped into the 40s while areas closer to the coast were in the 50s!

Temperatures will gradually warm up this afternoon into the middle 70s.

High-pressure overhead will keep it nice and sunny for the next week. Meaning, Rudolph can take a break down here in clear SWFL overnight Friday.

By Christmas, Saturday, temperatures will have warmed back into the 80s and will slowly climb into the mid-80s by midweek next week.