Environment

Mild temperatures and rain return for the holiday weekend

By Emily Frazzini
WFMJ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first full day of winter started off with bitter temperatures, a gusty breeze, and flurries from time to time yesterday. Our Thursday forecast will have less activity but temperatures will feel...

www.wfmj.com

CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get ready for another helping of December snow. The WCCO Weather Team says light snow could be falling in the Twin Cities by 7 a.m., but the bulk of the storm will hit in the afternoon, starting right around 1 p.m. Snow will continue in the metro until around sundown. We are looking at about 1-3 inches of snow today…mostly falling in the afternoon. Then, it's all about the cold! Here's what the high temps will actually feel like this week. pic.twitter.com/s9Kmm0PXT6 — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 28, 2021 Northern Minnesota will also get hit,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston Globe

Freezing rain moves in Tuesday morning ahead of mild temperatures to end the year

After a beautiful sunrise, clouds are going to increase throughout the afternoon Monday, leading us into some light, spotty precipitation overnight. This upcoming system is far from a big deal, but it doesn’t take much precipitation to cause slick travel. The most likely time for problems would be from about 3 a.m. until roughly 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WFMJ.com

Rain, snow back on Tuesday

Monday kicked off a week on a soggy and gloomy note with off-and-on showers and drizzle. Monday evening, light rain will continue initially and then taper off by midnight. Expect temperatures to initially be in the low 40s before dropping to the low 30s by daybreak on Tuesday. Tuesday will...
WGAL

Unsettled Pattern Continues With Mild Temperatures

The next system moves east bringing spotty showers. Patchy sleet and freezing drizzle are possible, and thunder and lightning cannot be ruled out. Be careful on bridges and overpasses. Most of the area is precipitation free. Any showers or drizzle ends by midnight. Temperatures remain steady in the low to mid 30s.
KTAL

Rain and thunderstorms return, cold air arrives this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a breezy and warm Tuesday with a few rain showers returning to the weather pattern today, an isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible tomorrow, and a strong cold front will bring big changes this weekend. The wind and warm air aren’t going...
The Independent

UK weather: New Year’s Eve could be mildest on record with temperatures as high as 15C

New Year’s Eve 2021 could be the mildest on record as temperatures may reach up to 15C, according to the Met Office.The previous New Year’s Eve record was in 2011 at 14.8C, but this could be matched or beaten in parts of the UK.Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15C.”“We’re going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year,” he added.“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C. Going forward,...
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Ahead Of Cooler Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern continues to settle in for South Florida for the last week of 2021. The forecast high for Tuesday is 82 degrees with lots of sunshine and very light southeast wind. A similar forecast is in store for the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chance is low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida and the Caribbean. This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State so this pattern is locked in for at least a week. That means that the new year will kick off with above normal temperatures along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. The week after the new year will welcome temperatures into the 70s. The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.
NBC4 Columbus

Rain returns, mild pattern continues

After a balmy high of 65 Monday, today will be cloudy and cooler, with readings hovering in the mid-40s. And, of course, more rain. The next in a series of low-pressure waves developing over the southern Plains will ripple along the stalled front across Ohio later in the day, nudging a warm front north. Morning […]
