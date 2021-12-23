Boy, 13, riding bike dies in hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County on Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said that at 7:45 p.m., someone was driving a pickup truck west on Montello Drive near North Econlockhatchee Trail as the boy was traveling east.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

They said the front of the pickup truck hit the boy.

After the crash, troopers said the pickup’s driver ran over the bicyclist.

The pickup truck continued westbound without stopping, troopers said.

Orange County deputies located the pickup 1 mile from the crash scene, troopers said.

Investigators said they are speaking to the owner of the pickup.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.