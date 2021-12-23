ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Q4 Sales Expected To Jump 43% On Robust December Deliveries: TrueCar

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSgBA_0dUKgODI00

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter sales in the U.S. are expected to jump 42.8% to 97,417 electric vehicles from a year ago and 28.8% over the previous quarter, the latest automotive industry forecast from TrueCar reflected on Wednesday.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company is expected to deliver 36,300 electric vehicles in the U.S. in December, a jump of 34.7% over last year and about 7% over November, according to TrueCar.

Tesla sold 33,980 electric vehicles in November, the report noted.

Musk on Wednesday said Tesla is working hard to meet the year-end delivery targets as the electric vehicle maker company’s stock rejoined the $1-trillion-market-cap club.

TrueCar also forecast total new vehicle sales will reach 1,144,108 units in December, down 27% from a year ago. The research agency estimated December’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light-vehicle sales to be 11.9 million units, down 27% from a year ago.

How Will Legacy Players Fare?: Both General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) are expected to report year-on-year declines in December sales due to the low base from a year ago when volumes were hit due to the pandemic and dealers were struggling with inventories.

The sales numbers are expected to rise over November for both GM and Ford.

GM’s December sales are expected to reach 168,640 vehicles, a decline of 42.9% on a year-on-year basis, and a rise of 21% over November.

Ford is expected to report a decline of 20% to 166,547 vehicles in December, compared to a year ago, and a rise of 5.8% over last month.

On a quarterly basis, Ford is expected to sell a total of 498,428 vehicles, a drop of 7.5% on a year-on-year basis but a rise of 25.3% over the third quarter.

GM is expected to report total sales of 441,426 vehicles in the fourth quarter, implying declines of 42.5% year-on-year and down 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, the report noted.

Historically, December has been a busy month for automakers as they rush to close the calendar year-end targets. This year, automakers around the world have been battling chip shortages to ensure a steady and timely supply to dealerships and customers. Legacy player Ford has earlier said it plans to keep inventories historically low.

The report projected incentive spending in December to be down 55% from last year and 51% for the fourth quarter.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 7.49% higher at $1,008.87 a share on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Eqonex (EQOS)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Eqonex. Eqonex’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 11, 2022. There is no upcoming split for Eqonex. What sector and industry does Eqonex (EQOS) operate in?. A. Eqonex is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 27, 2021

(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology 173.81 0.87 0.50 7.3K. (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care 139.72 0.42 0.30 12.7K. (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial 38.92 0.10 0.25 96.0K. (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial 104.19 0.27 0.25 3.7K. (NYSE:XLP)...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truecar#Gm#Vehicles#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Saar#General Motors Co#Ford Motor Co Lrb Nyse
MarketRealist

Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for a 2022 Rebound

U.S. stocks have been strong in 2022 and we seem to be headed for a third consecutive year of double-digit returns. Some investors crave cheap stocks that can deliver good returns over the long term. Here are the five cheap stocks that you can buy now and expect a rebound in 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Investor's Business Daily

Tesla Stock Flashes Buy Signal As Strong Q4 Deliveries Seen

Tesla (TSLA) deliveries are expected to jump year-over-year when Elon Musk's carmaker reports fourth-quarter figures in early January. Tesla stock rose Monday, rising to a trendline buy point. The maker of upscale electric cars could report Q4 deliveries as early as Jan. 1 and as late as Jan. 5, with...
ECONOMY
hot96.com

Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

(Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Opaque Nisun's Cash Problems Exposed With Massive New Share Sale

• Online financing company Nisun raised $77 million by selling new shares and pre-funded warrants at a heavy discount. • The transaction came after the company, which has a weak track record of disclosure, raised previous new funds as it struggled with anemic cash flow. By Warren Yang. For a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
94K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy