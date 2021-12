This browser will be a decentralized, blockchain-based overlay for web interaction. Users will be able to connect with dapps. Opera, a mobile browser with Web3 compatibility and a built-in crypto wallet, said this week that it will integrate with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform, soon. The integration is expected to go live in Q1 2022, giving consumers access to over 3,000 dApps on the Polygon network through their browser. They will be able to transact with MATIC using the Opera crypto wallet, which is built into the browser.

