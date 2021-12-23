ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tencent is giving away $16 billion of its stake in JD.com

By Laura He
 4 days ago
Tencent is dramatically cutting its stake in JD.com, China's second largest e-commerce company, as it seeks to stay on the right side of Beijing, which has been cracking down on tech giants to rein in their growing power and...

CNN

Intel apologizes in China after backlash over Xinjiang statement

Hong Kong (CNN) — Intel has apologized in China following a backlash over a directive to suppliers not to source products or labor from the Xinjiang region. The US chipmaker told suppliers in a letter dated December 2021 that it "is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region" of China, citing government restrictions and questions from investors and customers.
CNN

2021 was a dramatic year for Indian IPOs. The hype won't go away next year

New Delhi (CNN Business) — India's stock market celebrated an extraordinary year as some of the country's buzziest tech firms made their public debuts. And while one high-profile blunder cast a chill over the festivities, that's probably not enough to stop the excitement in 2022. By December, more than...
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
Benzinga

Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD

Recently JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) declared the exit of Martin Lau from the board and Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC:TCEHY) plan of distributing 457.3 million JD shares to Tencent shareholders to reduce its stake in JD from 17% to 2.3%. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt said he believes no fundamental business impact on...
AFP

Chinese web users blast Musk over space station near-misses

Chinese web users slammed billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of his SpaceX satellites, dealing a blow to the tycoon's reputation in a country that has embraced his Tesla electric cars. China's Tiangong space station was forced to take "preventive collision avoidance control" during two "close encounters" with SpaceX's Starlink satellites in July and October, according to a document submitted to the UN's space agency by Beijing this month. On both occasions, the satellites moved into orbits that prompted space station operators to change course, the document said. "The manoeuvre strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed", Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident, adding that it took action to "ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts".
TheConversationAU

Can China win back global opinion before the Winter Olympics? Does it even want to?

The Beijing Winter Olympics are only weeks away and China has been forced on the defensive by a diplomatic boycott called by the US, UK, Australia and other western countries. There had been pressure for Western governments to announce a boycott for months over the Chinese party-state’s treatment of the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, as well as human rights lawyers and individuals who dare to speak out against the government. The push gained new momentum after the disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai following her allegations of sexual assault against a former top Politburo official. The Women’s...
The Independent

China’s local Covid caseload hits 21-month high after Xi’an outbreak

China has reported its highest daily rise in local Covid cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xi’an, the country’s latest hotspot.The city of 13 million, which entered its fourth day of lockdown, detected 155 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, up from 75 a day earlier, official data showed on Sunday.That drove the national daily count to 158, the highest since China managed to contain a nationwide outbreak in early 2020.Xi’an, with 485 local symptomatic cases reported for the 9-25 December period, has imposed heavy-handed measures to rein in the...
TheStreet

Tencent, JD.com, Tesla, Novavax And Solid Stock Gains - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, December 23:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher As Omicron Concerns Give Way To Bulls. U.S. equity futures bumped higher Thursday, setting up the potential for a three-day rally heading into the Christmas break, as investors look past Omicron risks following a raft of data suggesting the rapidly-spreading variant carries milder symptoms than is predecessors.
yicaiglobal.com

Main Shareholders Are Unchanged, China’s Quora-Like Zhihu Says After Tencent Sells Stakes in Affiliate

Main Shareholders Are Unchanged, China’s Quora-Like Zhihu Says After Tencent Sells Stakes in Affiliate. (Yicai Global) Dec. 23 -- The sale of holdings in an affiliate of Zhihu by two units of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings is a normal shift in corporate governance and does not affect the shareholding structure of the question-and-answer platform, China News reported today, citing Zhihu.
investing.com

Tencent Offloads $16.37B Worth of JD Stakes to Shareholders

Investing.com – Internet technology giant Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY ) Ltd. (HK: 0700 ) will transfer 86.4% of its stake in JD (NASDAQ: JD ).com Inc. (HK: 9618 ) to its shareholders. Eligible Tencent shareholders will be entitled to one share of JD.com for every 21 shares they hold.
Seekingalpha.com

Tencent distributing JD.com creates short-term overhang, but Citi sees 50% upside

Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) decision to distribute 457 million JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares as a special dividend to its shareholders is likely to create a "short-term overhang" on JD.com's share price, but the long-term story is still intact, Citi told investors. In a note, analyst Alicia Yap said the decision by Tencent took...
Seekingalpha.com

Tencent divesting JD.com could hurt in short-term, but fundamentals intact: MS

With Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) divesting the majority of its stake in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), it could "negatively impact investor sentiment" on JD.com in the near term, but the company is likely to use its share buyback in the next window and could potentially boost its program if needed, while keeping its long-term story intact, Morgan Stanley believes.
