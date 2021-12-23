ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton will play Batman again in upcoming ‘Batgirl’ movie

By Surej Singh
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicheal Keaton his set to reprise his role as Batman – aka Bruce Wayne – for a second film in DC’s Extended Universe: Batgirl. Per a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (December 22), Keaton will once again portray his version of the caped crusader, which began in Tim Burton’s...

IN THIS ARTICLE
