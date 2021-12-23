ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
43 fun things to do in Charlotte this holiday break

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
The Weekender is proudly presented by Speedway Christmas . Charlotte Motor Speedway’s drive-through holiday light show is open seven nights a week, with “Elf” featured as the drive-in movie this weekend.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23

53. Sunny. 2% chance of rain.

Wildroots opening at 1430 Winnifred St.: The wildly popular mobile coffee truck is opening its first shop in South End. Expect an expanded coffee menu and giveaways to celebrate its opening. 8am. Menu prices. Details .

ChristmasVille in Old Town Rock Hill (201 E. Main St.): Find fun and festive activities to do around town ice skating and a scavenger hunt. All-day. Free. Details .

Festival of Trees in Belmont (24 South Main St.): Go for a stroll to see beautifully decorated Christmas trees lining the streets of downtown Belmont and Stowe Park. All-day, through Jan. 3. Free. Details .

Ice Skating at the Whitewater Center: Whether you’re holding on to the railing for dear life (me) or zipping across the ice, the Whitewater Center’s ice skating rink is a festive and socially distant activity. 10am to 11pm (hours vary by day) through mid-Feb. $25 Day Pass, $6 parking. Details .

Gingerbread Lane at The Ballantyne Hotel: Browse an assortment of beautifully decorated gingerbread houses and cast your vote for your favorite one. There is a $1 minimum per vote and all proceeds will benefit the Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. 11am to 7pm daily through Dec. 26. Free. Details .

Charlotte Christmas Village at Truist Field: It’s the last day of this European-inspired Christmas market, so scoot over to the ballpark to find handcrafted gifts and specialty foods like Austrian strudels, bratwurst and sauerkraut. Noon to 10pm. $5. Details .

Holiday Tour at Historic Rosedale: Go for a holiday-inspired stroll through history at Charlotte’s second-oldest home. Light refreshments like coffee, hot chocolate, and cider will be provided following the tour. 1-2pm. $18. Details .

Winterfest at Carowinds: Catch dazzling light displays and live shows or do a hands-on activity like cookie decorating with Mrs. Clause. 5-10pm. $24.99. Details .

Holidays at the Garden at Daniel Stowe Garden: Walk along the trail and take in the dazzling light displays, then stop by one of the food trucks for a quick bite or a warm beverage. 5-9pm. $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors 60+, $7.95 for children 2-12, free for children under 2. Details .

Jingle City Pop-Up Christmas Bar at The Tavern: This gaudy Christmas pop-up bar has Christmas-themed cocktails, ugly sweater contests, igloos and activities that the whole family can participate in. The venue will be kid-friendly through 8pm. Open Christmas Eve from 5pm to 2am. 5pm to midnight. $15 for adults, $5 for kids. Details .

McAdenville Christmastown in McAdenville: Drive or walk along the 1.3 mile-long route and peruse the town’s local vendors and restaurants while enjoying the light displays. 5:30-10pm daily through Dec. 26. Free. Details .

Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Pull up to the Speedway to see four million lights illuminate this four-mile course. Expect hundreds of creative light displays synchronized to Christmas-themed music that you can listen to from your car’s radio. Now through Jan. 2; 6-10pm. $30+. Details .

Cookie Exchange Party at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen: Groups of four will create a different cookie to be exchanged with the five other tables at the end of class. Participants will also be making a seasonal Prosecco cocktail. 6-8pm. $65. Details .

Brewers Box Office at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Catch a screening of Elf under the stars and enjoy popcorn, pints and $3 tacos. 6:30pm. Free. Details .

Holiday Cheeseboard Creation with SkillPop Online: Grab your favorite meats and cheeses and join cheese enthusiast and caterer, Tori Tippin to learn tips for food placement, cutting, board size and pairings just in time for all of your holiday entertaining. 7-8:15pm. $24. Details .

Tosco Music Holiday Party at Knight Theater: Spend an evening singing along to holiday classics with a lineup of more than a dozen performers. 7:30pm. $18.50-$52.50. Details .

“Nutcracker” at Belk Theater : The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra accompanies the Charlotte Ballet with musical selections composed by Tchaikovsky like the well-known ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.’ 7:30pm through Dec. 26. $25-$114. Details .

“A Time to Heal” at Knight Theater: This old-school, traditional gospel show uses music and prayer as a form of therapy. 8pm. $50-$80. Details .

Housework at QC Social Lounge: Music artists Ika & Usherenko are bringing the beats on this Christmas Eve eve. 10pm to 2am. Free before midnight. Details .

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Middle C Jazz Club: Enjoy Peanuts Christmas classics performed by the Sean Mason Trio and Tyra Scott. 9pm. $40. Details .

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24

CHRISTMAS EVE

61. Partly cloudy. 5% chance of rain.

Holiday Tea at The Ballantyne Hotel: Relax in the lobby and enjoy a variety of seasonal loose leaf tea blends, a selection of savory tea sandwiches, holiday treats and live entertainment. 1-4pm. $60 for adults, $25 for children under 12. Details .

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS DAY

71. Mostly sunny. 8% chance of rain.

Snowin’ with the Homies at Slingshot: Slay on Christmas Day and head to Slingshot for a holly jolly time plus drink specials like $5 shots and $5 naughty and nice Christmas Ale. 7pm to 2am. Details .

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26

75. Mostly sunny. 7% chance of rain.

Game Day at Skiptown: Watch the Panthers play while your pup plays in the dog park. Guests who arrive between 12:30-1:30pm will receive a free puppuccino to use during halftime. There will also be drink specials for the humans like $16 Bud Light and Mich Ultra buckets and $20 White Claw buckets. 12:30pm. Free. Details .

Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank America Stadium: Cheer from the stands or the couch as the Panthers take on the Bucs on home turf. 1pm. $90+. Details .

Panthers vs. Bucs Watch Party at QC Pour House: It’s gameday and Sunday Funday which means $7 drink specials. 1pm. Details .

Aziz Ansari: Last Minute Tour at The Fillmore: Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari is taking to the stage to provide you with some wholesome belly laughter. 9:30pm. $77.50. Details .

MONDAY, DECEMBER 27

74. Partly cloudy. 11% chance of rain.

Hornets vs. Houston Rockets at the Spectrum Center: The Hornets are in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets at the bottom of the Western. We hope it’s a recipe for a good night. 7pm. $16+. Details .

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

74. Partly cloudy. 24% chance of rain.

Yoga at Mint Museum Uptown: This class uses DropSound headphones to help you tune out distractions and focus on your breath. The class is open to all levels so bring a yoga mat, some water and get ready to relax. 5:15-6:15pm. $20. Details .

How to Home Brew at Undercurrent Coffee (2012 Commonwealth Ave.): Learn the essential elements of brewing to help you put them into practice at home. Beginner-friendly. 7pm. $25. Details .

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

70. Mostly cloudy. 24% chance of rain.

Gnocchi from Scratch with SkillPop: Culinary instructor and pasta aficionado Emily Trotochaud walks you through the process of making both potato and spinach gnocchi. Bonus: this lesson doesn’t require any special equipment or ingredients. 5:30-7pm. $24. Details .

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

64. Mostly cloudy. 24% chance of rain.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium: Get ready for a battle of the Carolinas as the Tar Heels take on the Gamecocks. 11:30am. $60+. Details .

Charlotte 49ers Women’s Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic at Halton Arena: Support our 49ers in their fourth home game of the season. 6pm. $6+. Details .

Drag Queen Game Night Drunkin Spelling Bee at Summit Seltzer: Join the Queens of Vanity House a new bi-weekly game night series. Expect rotating drag performances in-between game rounds. Don’t forget dollar bills to tip the dolls. 7:30pm. $5. Details .

Girls Rule Takeover Thursday at Serj: Do you enjoy house music? Well, this lineup of artists is sure to play beats to bring the house down (in a good way). Artists include Slaya Jade, Honey Bear, Jazmin, Bunnicula and Hexistantial. 10pm. Free before midnight, $10 afterward. Details .

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE

62. Light showers. 34% chance of rain.

New Year’s Eve Pregame at Lenny Boy Brewing Co.: Celebrate the final hours of 2021 with $3 beers all day long and live music from Nathan C. Davis. 1pm. No cover. Details .

“Cena y Baile” a Cuban New Year’s Celebration at El Puro Restaurant: Eat, dance and right in the new year with live band performances and a special NYE menu crafted for the occasion. 4-7:30pm & 8pm to midnight. $120. Details .

New Year’s Eve 5K & Quarter Marathon Trail Race at the Whitewater Center: End 2021 and start 2022 on the right foot by going on a run through the woods. Participants will be able to choose between three races: two one-quarter marathons and a 5K that will overlap with the year’s end and the beginning of the new year. Night 10K 6-8:30pm; 5K 11:45pm to 1am; Day 10K 10am to 12:30pm Cost: $35-$45. Details .

Chill New Year’s Eve at Sycamore Brewing: Go to Sycamore to enjoy a laid-back and lowkey evening with food trucks and live music. 6pm. No cover. Details .

A Protagonist New Year at Protagonist LoSo: Spend New Year’s Eve with Charlotte’s newly announced best drag queen of Charlotte and host Onya Nerves. It’ll be a night of performances up until the ball drops at midnight. 8pm. Free. Details .

New Year’s Eve Unlock! Game Team Challenge at Luck Factory Games: Assemble a team of up to four players for a special escape adventure challenge. 8-9:30pm. $42 per team. Details .

Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Disco at Starlight on 22nd: Boogie into the New Year at Starlight on 22nd’s first NYE party. There will be music from DJ Flock of Slagles and a champagne toast at midnight. 8pm to 1am. $1 for new members. Details .

Masquerade NYE at The Music Yard: Lounge in heated outdoor areas and vibe to band and DJ performances. VIP tickets come with a free champagne toast and hors d’oeuvres. 8pm to 2am. $35 general admission; $55 VIP; $120 general admission four-pack; $250 picnic table. Details .

2nd Annual Pinhouse Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party at Pinhouse: Tickets get you $1 beer and wine, half-off liquor, appetizers from 9pm until they run out, party favors, a photo booth, a champagne toast and free Duckpin bowling. 8pm to 1am. $85. Details .

Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: Those “skill games” arcades feed off of Charlotte’s lower-income neighborhoods

At a former Bank of America branch on North Graham Street, just around the corner from what used to be drive-through lanes, flashing lights mark the entrance to an arcade. But there’s no Skee-ball at this arcade. Inside are online slots and “fish games,” where you bet money to shoot at colorful fish swimming across […] The post Exclusive: Those “skill games” arcades feed off of Charlotte’s lower-income neighborhoods appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
