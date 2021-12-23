Now open: 23 openings in Charlotte from this fall

Our Now Open series is proudly presented by Charlotte Center City Partners. New businesses are part of what makes Charlotte great but don’t forget to take some time to say hello again to the people and places that made us fall in love with our city in the first place. Check out UptownCharlotte.com + SouthEndCLT.org to find even more spots to explore.

The fall brought a handful of highly anticipated and even a few surprise restaurant openings.

Here are 23 cool openings in Charlotte from this October, November and December.

FOOD + DRINK

Modern mezze restaurant in the former Halcyon space at the Mint Uptown

What to order: The Gullah paella ($37) made with crisped Carolina gold rice pilaf, andouille & chorizo, gulf shrimp, fresh daily catch, oysters, soffrito and saffron.

Location: 500 S. Tryon St.

Cuban cuisine from the owners of Havana Carolina

What to order: Tamal en Cazuela ($13). It’s freshly grated cornmeal with garlic and pork belly.

Location: 5033 South Blvd.

Food truck turned brick-and-mortar vegan burger spot

What to order: Where Art Thou Romeo burger ($9.99). Made with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, cheese & house pickles. And be sure to order a side of fresh-cut fries ($4.50).

Location: 5518 South Blvd.

Beloved batch bakery located in the new Station West development

What to order: Their signature oatmeal cream pies.

Location: 901 Berryhill Rd.

Artsy dive bar

What to order: Supernova cocktail ($12). It’s made with rum, coconut rum, blue curacao and pineapple juice.

Location: 422 E. 22nd St.

Popular local coffee chain that plans to have 17-19 locations by the end of 2022

Location: 4265 Piedmont Row Drive

Luxury lounge in Wilmore neighborhood

What to order: Go with the 24-karat gold leaf lemon pepper chicken wing or the lamb chops.

Location: 1510 Mint St.

Detroit-style pizza spot

What to order: The Colony Pizza is a must-try ($18.50). It’s made with pepperoni, pickled jalapeños and honey.

Location: 1932 Hawkins St.

Drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop

What to order: The Bee’s Knees latte with honey and brown sugar cinnamon ($4.25+) or the Chubby bunny cold brew with toasted marshmallow cream, white chocolate and caramel drizzle ($4.25+).

Location: 4209 South Blvd.

Coffee shop chain employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

What to order: Can’t go wrong with an iced coffee.

Location: 1930 Camden Rd., Ste 236

Donut shop with a full coffee bar and an ice cream station

What to order: Popular donuts include classic glazed, maple bacon and apple fritters.

Location: 6209 Old Post Rd., Ste. 108

A collaboration between two of Charlotte’s most popular coffee shops, Not Just Coffee and Undercurrent.

Locations: 1620 Oakhurst Commons Dr. (Oakhurst), 620 S. Tryon St., Ste. 150 (Uptown)

Coffee shop, art gallery and flower shop under one roof

Location: 811 Providence Rd.

Tropical, holiday-themed pop-up bar. The Royal Tot is still under construction and will return to its original concept in January 2022.

What to order: Go with the namesake cocktail ($16) it’s made with aged Demerara rum, Amaro, lemon, orange and gingerbread mix. Or try the Yule Log Grog ($15) it’s served hot with gin, falernum, cranberry syrup, ginger liqueur and lime.

Location: 933 Louise Ave., Ste. 350

RETAIL

Atlanta-based plant shop pop-up (open through early 2022)

Offerings: A wide selection of beginner-friendly plants, pots, terrariums, candles, plant and gardening books, and other plant and home goods.

Location: It’s next to Mezeh at Optimist Hall, 1115 N. Brevard St.

Boutique concept from the creators of Moxie Mercantile

Offerings: A curated selection of apparel, accessories and toys from women-owned businesses.

Location: 1219 Thomas Ave.

Retail collective for local vendors and businesses

Offerings: The collective will feature a variety of local brands selling apparel, accessories and other hand-crafted goods.

Location: 330 Camp Rd.

Retro barbershop that also offers free craft beer

Offerings: Their signature $25 haircuts.

Location: 530 Brandywine Road, Ste. C

Plant shop and creative space

Offerings: The shop has an array of plants, eclectic home decor and workshops.

Location: 15205 John J. Delaney Drive, Suite B

Beloved longtime local antique store

Offerings: You’ll find everything from vinyl records and vintage clothing to funky chairs and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

Location: 6426 South Blvd.

THINGS TO DO

Selfie bar, lounge and restaurant

Offerings: Interactive art (great for taking selfies), events and food.

Location: 9539 Pinnacle Dr.

N.C.’s largest board game café

Offerings: More than 1,000 board games and special game night events.

Location: 305 McGill Ave. NW Suite 80

Swanky, 21+ mini-golf spot

Offerings: Two themed mini-golf courses, two bar areas and lounge seating throughout.

Location: 210 Rampart St.

