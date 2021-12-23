ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now open: 23 openings in Charlotte from this fall

By Symphony Webber
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nS32N_0dUKeNG900

The fall brought a handful of highly anticipated and even a few surprise restaurant openings.

Here are 23 cool openings in Charlotte from this October, November and December.

FOOD + DRINK

Mariposa

Modern mezze restaurant in the former Halcyon space at the Mint Uptown

What to order: The Gullah paella ($37) made with crisped Carolina gold rice pilaf, andouille & chorizo, gulf shrimp, fresh daily catch, oysters, soffrito and saffron.

Location: 500 S. Tryon St.

Read more: Look inside: Modern mezze restaurant called Mariposa opening Friday at Mint Uptown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068Qvk_0dUKeNG900

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

El Puro Cuban Restaurant

Cuban cuisine from the owners of Havana Carolina

What to order: Tamal en Cazuela ($13). It’s freshly grated cornmeal with garlic and pork belly.

Location: 5033 South Blvd.

Read more: Scoop: Havana Carolina owners open new Cuban restaurant in Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Wpoe_0dUKeNG900

Tamal en Cazuela. Photo: Ben Jarrell

Romeo’s Vegan Burgers

Food truck turned brick-and-mortar vegan burger spot

What to order: Where Art Thou Romeo burger ($9.99). Made with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, cheese & house pickles. And be sure to order a side of fresh-cut fries ($4.50).

Location: 5518 South Blvd.

Read more: Romeo’s Vegan Burgers truck to open first brick-and-mortar on South Boulevard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSQ3U_0dUKeNG900

Where Art Thou Romeo burger. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

The Batch House

Beloved batch bakery located in the new Station West development

What to order: Their signature oatmeal cream pies.

Location: 901 Berryhill Rd.

Read more: The Batch House opens today in west Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qB7d9_0dUKeNG900

Starlight on 22nd

Artsy dive bar

What to order: Supernova cocktail ($12). It’s made with rum, coconut rum, blue curacao and pineapple juice.

Location: 422 E. 22nd St.

Read more: Follow your star to the new bar in NoDa: Starlight on 22nd is now open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4HFO_0dUKeNG900

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Summit Coffee Co. (South Park)

Popular local coffee chain that plans to have 17-19 locations by the end of 2022

Location: 4265 Piedmont Row Drive

Read more: Move over Starbucks: Summit Coffee to open 10+ shops in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Vpv8_0dUKeNG900

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Cloud South End

Luxury lounge in Wilmore neighborhood

What to order: Go with the 24-karat gold leaf lemon pepper chicken wing or the lamb chops.

Location: 1510 Mint St.

Read more: A new “luxury lounge” named Cloud opens tonight in Wilmore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lwqwl_0dUKeNG900

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Emmy Squared (South End)

Detroit-style pizza spot

What to order: The Colony Pizza is a must-try ($18.50). It’s made with pepperoni, pickled jalapeños and honey.

Location: 1932 Hawkins St.

Read more: Emmy Squared expanding Charlotte footprint fast with second location

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wo28r_0dUKeNG900

Emmy Squared’s Colony Pizza. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Burr & Berry Coffee

Drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop

What to order: The Bee’s Knees latte with honey and brown sugar cinnamon ($4.25+) or the Chubby bunny cold brew with toasted marshmallow cream, white chocolate and caramel drizzle ($4.25+).

Location: 4209 South Blvd.

Read more: Burr & Berry Coffee expands to Lower South End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPAm1_0dUKeNG900

Burr & Berry Coffee. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee

Coffee shop chain employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

What to order: Can’t go wrong with an iced coffee.

Location: 1930 Camden Rd., Ste 236

Read more: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee opens this week in South End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbCW4_0dUKeNG900

Iced coffee from Bitty & Beau’s. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios.

OMG Donuts

Donut shop with a full coffee bar and an ice cream station

What to order: Popular donuts include classic glazed, maple bacon and apple fritters.

Location: 6209 Old Post Rd., Ste. 108

Read more: Local favorite OMG Donuts is now open on Monroe Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTw7A_0dUKeNG900

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Night Swim Coffee (Oakhurst & Uptown)

A collaboration between two of Charlotte’s most popular coffee shops, Not Just Coffee and Undercurrent.

Locations: 1620 Oakhurst Commons Dr. (Oakhurst), 620 S. Tryon St., Ste. 150 (Uptown)

Read more: See inside: Night Swim Coffee opens sleek Monroe Road café this week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TadIb_0dUKeNG900

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Rosie’s Coffee & Wine Garden (Myers Park)

Coffee shop, art gallery and flower shop under one roof

Location: 811 Providence Rd.

Read more: First Look: Rosie’s Coffee and Wine Garden is opening its second location inside an art gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBqvm_0dUKeNG900

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The Royal Tot (aka Sippin’ Santa )

Tropical, holiday-themed pop-up bar. The Royal Tot is still under construction and will return to its original concept in January 2022.

What to order: Go with the namesake cocktail ($16) it’s made with aged Demerara rum, Amaro, lemon, orange and gingerbread mix. Or try the Yule Log Grog ($15) it’s served hot with gin, falernum, cranberry syrup, ginger liqueur and lime.

Location: 933 Louise Ave., Ste. 350

Read more: 4 Christmas pop-up bars coming to Charlotte in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFAPP_0dUKeNG900

Yule Log Grog. Photo: Courtesy of The Royal Tot

RETAIL

Paradiso Plant Shop

Atlanta-based plant shop pop-up (open through early 2022)

Offerings: A wide selection of beginner-friendly plants, pots, terrariums, candles, plant and gardening books, and other plant and home goods.

Location: It’s next to Mezeh at Optimist Hall, 1115 N. Brevard St.

Read more: 6 cool new plant shops in Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOw2F_0dUKeNG900

Betty by Moxie

Boutique concept from the creators of Moxie Mercantile

Offerings: A curated selection of apparel, accessories and toys from women-owned businesses.

Location: 1219 Thomas Ave.

Read more: Popular local retailer Moxie to open another Plaza Midwood boutique on Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C78rw_0dUKeNG900

Photo: Courtesy of Moxie Mercantile

Lokal

Retail collective for local vendors and businesses

Offerings: The collective will feature a variety of local brands selling apparel, accessories and other hand-crafted goods.

Location: 330 Camp Rd.

Read more: New retail collective joins Camp North End just in time for holiday shopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SqkF_0dUKeNG900

Photo courtesy of Lokal.

Arrow (Park Road)

Retro barbershop that also offers free craft beer

Offerings: Their signature $25 haircuts.

Location: 530 Brandywine Road, Ste. C

Read more: Arrow opening its second Charlotte barbershop today at Park Road

Twigs & Figs

Plant shop and creative space

Offerings: The shop has an array of plants, eclectic home decor and workshops.

Location: 15205 John J. Delaney Drive, Suite B

Sleepy Poet

Beloved longtime local antique store

Offerings: You’ll find everything from vinyl records and vintage clothing to funky chairs and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

Location: 6426 South Blvd.

Read more: Beloved antiques destination Sleepy Poet opens new location in November

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGMmC_0dUKeNG900

THINGS TO DO

Paparazzi CLT

Selfie bar, lounge and restaurant

Offerings: Interactive art (great for taking selfies), events and food.

Location: 9539 Pinnacle Dr.

Luck Factory Games

N.C.’s largest board game café

Offerings: More than 1,000 board games and special game night events.

Location: 305 McGill Ave. NW Suite 80

Read more: Board game cafe opens in Gibson Mill Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdoXq_0dUKeNG900

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Puttery

Swanky, 21+ mini-golf spot

Offerings: Two themed mini-golf courses, two bar areas and lounge seating throughout.

Location: 210 Rampart St.

Read more: Mini-golf concept backed by Rory McIlroy now open in South End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oszXd_0dUKeNG900

Puttery’s Library course. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Get caught up on all of Charlotte’s latest openings and read our last now open guide from the summer .

