ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

25 Charlotteans who inspired us in 2021

By Michael Graff
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I4C5_0dUKeMNQ00

This story is proudly presented by Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, empowering Charlotteans with affordable homeownership. Get inspired and learn more about their work .

2021 began with high hopes, mostly because it wasn’t 2020.

But like any year, the reality didn’t often match the dream.

In Charlotte we were far from perfect:

Yes, but: On the upside, we Van Gogh’d and we LaMelo’d . We Cam’d and we planned . We patio’d and Duke’s Mayo’d .

Why it matters: Once again, the struggles revealed the best of us. People who exceeded expectations, who mediated while others scuffled, who challenged us to be better while others coddled our own ignorances, who inspired us while others demeaned, who reminded us that no matter what we’re still all part of Charlotte, and that Charlotte’s part of us.

  • They all serve as reminders that in this post-2020 world, the next year won’t be better simply because we wish it to be true; it’ll only be better because of the people who insist it becomes true.

Here are the 25 people or groups or places that inspired us in 2021, listed in no particular order.

  • Of note: Some folks from last year’s list, including Ric Elias and Joe Bruno, would’ve been good choices again this year but we left them out to save room for others. We think they’ll understand.

Vaccine clinic workers/volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8rv4_0dUKeMNQ00

An “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios

Vaccines gave 2021 hope, even with the rise of new variants, that there’s a way out of this pandemic.

But we couldn’t have vaccinated so many from the community without the workers and volunteers who put in hours at mass vaccination sites, pop ups and countless other events.

A great many pitched in: healthcare workers, county health officials, vaccination sites like Camp North End and Optimist Hall, StarMed’s funny social team , the folks behind that “Don’t Get Vaccinated” stunt , and of course Bruno and his Twitter feed . It was a true community initiative.

— Danielle Chemtob

LaMelo Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJ7Gg_0dUKeMNQ00

LaMelo in yellow. Photo: Courtesy WFNZ’s Will Palaszczuk

Maybe it was the fact that he gave Charlotte something to cheer for during a pandemic, or his fresh fashion sense, or that his favorite dish in Charlotte is from a locally owned cereal bar . Whatever it is, eyes are on the reigning NBA rookie of the year. — Ashley Mahoney

Afghan refugees and resettlement orgs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzta6_0dUKeMNQ00

Murals on the walls at a quiet US embassy on July 30, 2021. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban this summer, two Charlotte-based organizations — Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte and Carolinas Refugee Resettlement Agency — agreed to receive 300 Afghans as part of a wave of resettlements to the U.S.

  • The original timeline from the Biden administration was four to six months.
  • Nearly all arrived in a two-month window.

Staff at CCDOC and CRRA worked to exhaustion trying to find affordable living situations for them and their families. They spent hours at the airport, looking for Afghans who couldn’t read the signs and were trying to figure out where to go.

But the local groups did it — with the help of Welcome Home CLT and veterans orgs like Veterans Bridge Home and Independence Fund — knowing that their hardship was nothing compared to those they were welcoming.

The bottom line: Most Afghans are here because they have to be, and no matter how much they embrace living here they’ll always wonder if they’ll ever go home again.

  • “We’re a part of the dirt of Afghanistan,” Arzoo, an Afghan who resettled here a few years ago, told me in August. “No matter where we are, our hearts are always in Afghanistan. Any Afghan you meet, no matter in what corner of the earth, their dream is to go home. Live in their country. Walk freely.”

For more: The many ways the fall of Afghanistan hits home in Charlotte

Sarah Blake Morgan and Nick Ochsner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpjRu_0dUKeMNQ00

Sarah Blake Morgan and Nick Ochsner with their dogs, Murrow and Zara. Photo: Courtesy Nick Ochsner

Meet a journalism power couple. Sarah Blake, a former WBTV reporter who now works at the Associated Press, put down her computer in March to head to boot camp in the U.S. Army.

  • She later spent most of the fall at officer candidate school.
  • In between boot camp and OCS, she returned to her job at AP, putting out a heartbreaking story of a hospital in Louisiana coping with a surge in COVID-19 cases during the Delta variant spike in late August.

Meanwhile Nick had a taxing but important year as an investigative reporter for WBTV.

  • Most notably, he brought to light numerous claims of sexual assault by students on CMS campuses, and the victims who say the system failed them.
  • Nick, whose father was a U.S. Special Forces soldier, also published a powerful piece with CNN on what it was like to watch the fall of Afghanistan as a Gold Star kid.

And by the way, Nick published a book I’ve heard a little about — “ The Vote Collectors.” I hear it makes a great last-minute gift. — Michael Graff

Dairelyn & Jason Glunt, owners of Salud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cv6wj_0dUKeMNQ00

Photo: courtesy of Justin Driscoll

Dairelyn came up with the concept for Salud Cerveceria because she wanted a fun and safe space for her and her friends.

  • They opened the beer shop portion of Salud in 2012, and Fūd at Salud of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives fame was opened 2018.
  • But it’s the top-floor brewery and Cerveceria — now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner — that ties it all together. Once a month they hold Latin night there, and every day they have coffee and food (those pizzas) and some of the best beer in town.

Pour all those ingredients into a glass and you have one of the most interesting spots in town, and a welcoming space for everyone, especially Latinos, who are the fastest-growing ethnic population in Mecklenburg County. — Laura Barrero

Amie Kiehn, Panthers social media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24V6Nb_0dUKeMNQ00

Tripp and Amie Kiehn. Photo: Michael Graff/Axios

Amie Kiehn drives the witty and brilliant Panthers social media team — the one that hauls in about 1 billion impressions per year.

  • Her three-year-old son, Tripp, drives her. Tripp was born about four months prematurely on September 8, 2018. He was 1 pound, 3 ounces.

Amie and her husband, James, spent months wondering if he’d survive. Doctors wondered, too. But he’s developed into a wide-smiled boy with a big personality who goes around passing out doses of laughter and perspective.

Our story on Amie and Tripp was one of our most-read of the year, and we hope it’s a reminder to think about who you’re yelling at the next time you’re hollering at the Panthers on social media. — Michael Graff

Hookshot Charlie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxR6J_0dUKeMNQ00

Photo: Michael Graff/Axios

Charlie Currence can hit hook shots from half-court over and over and over. It’s contagious. Every time he’s in a gym, young kids and grown kids gather around to watch, then start trying their own.

The Thirsty Beaver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7tX7_0dUKeMNQ00

Because.

Keith Cradle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBXbA_0dUKeMNQ00

Photo: Alvin C. Jacobs, Jr.

Sure, his Instagram is fun to live vicariously through when it comes to hiking, but the d irector of youth/juvenile services for Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office turned his passion into a nonprofit mentoring program in 2021.

Camping with Cradle uses the outdoors to teach youth life skills, and it even received its first grant from the city of Charlotte – $1,000 from the JumpStart Community Safety Micro-Grant Project to create a winter camping experience at Hanging Rock State Park. — Ashley Mahoney

Cam Newton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUqa7_0dUKeMNQ00

Cam Newton shouts to the crowd after scoring a touchdown in his return to the Panthers. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

OK, so it didn’t lead to the playoffs like we all hoped.

Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel, owners of Supperland, Crepe Cellar (turned Andalo), Haberdish, Growlers, Reigning Doughnuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0SF4_0dUKeMNQ00

Photo: Courtesy of Jamie Brown/Crepe Cellar.

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, they say. But Jamie and Jeff are about new adventures.

They knew making the switch from crepes to carbonara wouldn’t be very popular among the Crepe Cellar fanatics — the restaurant has been on North Davidson for a dozen years after all. But a trip to Italy to discover Tonidandel’s roots inspired them to transition the restaurant into Andalo , an Italian spot set to open next year.

Then, right at year’s end, they announced that they’re buying the old Dilworth church that’s been home to Bonterra for 20 years.

May 2022 be about following your passions and getting out of your comfort zone. — Laura Barrero

Charlotte Sports Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmVSc_0dUKeMNQ00

Will Pitts and Danny Morrison with Duke’s reps App State-ECU game of the Duke’s Mayo Classic Bank of America Stadium 9.2.21. Photo: Michael Graff/Axios

CSF is the group working behind the scenes to make sure Charlotte’s college sports scene thrives. This fall’s Duke’s Mayo Classic games injected millions in to the local economy, acting as a jolt for Uptown businesses battered by the pandemic.

CSF, a team of less than a dozen, this year joined Jordan Brand in announcing a three-year deal for a major men’s and women’s college basketball tournament starting next year called the Jumpman Invitational. — Katie Peralta Soloff

Anna Cockrell, Olympian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EfwE_0dUKeMNQ00

Anna Cockrell prepares to compete in round one of the Women’s 400m hurdles on Aug. 2. Photo: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

She had people all over Charlotte waking up and going to bed at odd hours to see her compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Anna Cockrell didn’t wind up medaling, but she did advance to the 400-meter hurdle final.

She wasn’t the only one in the Cockrell family with big career news this year: Her father, Kieth, became Bank of America’s Charlotte market president this summer. And her brother, Ross, won a Super Bowl championship with the Buccaneers. — Michael Graff

Read our full story on the amazing Cockrell family.

The line around Price’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HG4aO_0dUKeMNQ00

A line at Price’s Chicken Coop when it closed over the summer (Symphony Webber/Axios)

We lost too many of the restaurants that fed Charlotte as it made its late 20th century ascent.

Each closure unfolded in similar fashion: The announcement, the social media yelps, and then the lines of people — people wearing flannel and dress clothes, work shirts and pajamas; people from all demographics and ages coming out to say goodbye to memories and $10 lunches.

The one at Price’s, on a warm June Saturday, topped all: a winding and weaving string of people swapping stories as if they were at a tailgate party and a funeral all at once. — Michael Graff

The four-plex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wm8jz_0dUKeMNQ00

Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff

It is merely a structure, all brick and wood and boxy, with no feelings, no ill-will intended. But for some reason, this year, the multiplex became whipped mule of the 2040 plan debate , hauling all of the frustrations of those who were against the plan, and all of the hopes of those who were for it.

  • Then, when the debate ended, it faded out of discussions and back among the trees in Elizabeth and Dilworth and other neighborhoods, still filled with people who love living there . — Michael Graff

Julius Chambers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0O8g_0dUKeMNQ00

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Julius Chambers never lost a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Most notably, he won Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education , in which he argued busing would help desegregate CMS. The case set the precedent for integrating schools nationwide in 1971.

On this 50th anniversary year of Swann , there’s now a statue honoring the civil rights attorney on the Trail of History on Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Midtown, and a high school was renamed after him. Julius Chambers High’s football team made it to the North Carolina 4A state championship game in its first year with the new name. — Ashley Mahoney

Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1NNF_0dUKeMNQ00

Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison (courtesy of Lowe’s)

2021 was huge for Lowe’s as Americans ramped up their spending on home-improvement projects. “Demand went through the roof because all of us started to spend more time at home,” CEO Marvin Ellison said during a Charlotte Regional Business Alliance annual outlook event this month.

  • This year also marked Ellison’s third at the helm of the Mooresville-based home improvement retailer. When he became CEO in 2018, Ellison began a company turnaround for Lowe’s that continues today.
  • This includes modernizing Lowe’s digital platforms and improving its supply chain.

The pandemic also highlighted how Lowe’s interacts with its customer-facing workers. The company’s announced billions in bonuses over the last couple of years for them. During the pandemic, Ellison had all of his officer-level employees (including himself and SVPs, VPs, etc.) go out to work in the stores every week. “We’re no better than you are,” Ellison said as his message to frontline workers. — Katie Peralta Soloff

Damian and Jermaine Johnson, No Grease owners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1P3P_0dUKeMNQ00

No Grease owners Jermaine (left) and Damian Johnson. Photo: Michael Graff/Axios

Jermaine and Damian started No Grease in 1997 . Now they have shops from here to Atlanta, and a barber school that changes lives of the people who come through it.

  • In January 2021 they opened Knights of the Razor in SouthPark Mall. It was quickly successful, but less than two months later the mall’s management sent them a letter saying their temporary lease was being pulled: The mall had another tenant lined up.
  • After we published a story on their notice of termination, the mall was flooded with calls. And after 24 hours of criticism and calls to protest, management decided to honor the rest of the lease.

The latest: That lease is now nearly up, and Knights of the Razor will move into another location, just across the mall courtyard, with construction starting in early 2022. — Michael Graff

Team Gaston (Melissa and Darryl)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkjkQ_0dUKeMNQ00

Darryl Gaston. Photo: Courtesy of Varian Shrum

Darryl Gaston made the Druid Hills neighborhood, and the city at large, better. He was a tireless advocate for equitable development in neighborhoods that haven’t historically had a voice in the changes that happen to them.

The last time I spoke with him, he helped me with a story on a street in Druid Hills that was named after Jefferson Davis. The street had recently been renamed to Druid Hills Way. Darryl never got to see the street sign coming down.

His widow, Melissa, continues his fight for the future of the North End, speaking out about development in the neighborhood. — Danielle Chemtob

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evtxa_0dUKeMNQ00

Melissa Gaston. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios

Taiwo Jaiyeoba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vM5xt_0dUKeMNQ00

Outgoing city planning director Taiwo Jaiyeoba. Courtesy of the city of Charlotte.

No matter where you stand on the 2040 plan , Taiwo Jaiyeoba fought for more than three years to make sure Charlotte has a citywide comprehensive plan to address its rapid growth. The city hasn’t had a plan of its kind since the 1970s.

With more than 385,000 people expected to move to the city before 2040, these efforts couldn’t have come soon enough. His passion for making the city a better place will be missed in Charlotte as he moves to Greensboro . — Danielle Chemtob

Teachers

Returning to the classroom amid a pandemic, teachers had even more challenges this year, as lawmakers and parents and others turned school board meetings into debate halls. The ones in the classroom deserve all the credit for doing such an important job in spite of everything. — Danielle Chemtob

ATCO Properties & Management of Camp North End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpoEV_0dUKeMNQ00

Camp North End sunset (photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios)

Over its lifetime , the Camp North End has had a range of uses , from a missile assembly plant to a Ford factory. In 2016, ATCO Properties & Management — headed by names many locals know such as co-president Damon Hemmerdinger and community manager Varian Shrum — bought the sprawling campus, which Eckerd/Rite Aid most recently used as a distribution center.

Camp North End is now home to local businesses — from Leah & Louise , the nationally renowned Black-owned restaurant, to small retailers like That’s Novel Books, a used bookstore — as well as the offices of corporations like Centene. Camp North End’s overhaul will take years and will also include the addition of apartments and more offices. — Katie Peralta Soloff

Dr. Ophelia E. Garmon-Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HKoM_0dUKeMNQ00

Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown (courtesy of Novant Health)

Ophelia Garmon-Brown was Charlotte’s first female African-American family medicine resident, as the Observer and others reported . She served on the Leading on Opportunity Council and co-founded the Charlotte Community Health Clinic, which helped care for uninsured patients.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance named her the 2020 Citizen of the Carolinas . A beloved physician, author and well-known community leader, Dr. Garmon-Brown died in November after lengthy bouts with cancer. — Katie Peralta Soloff

Havana Carolina owners (Manny Pérez Ochoa, his sister, Ana, and mother, Dania)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0gqJ_0dUKeMNQ00

Manny, Dania, and Anna still keep Havana Carolina going.

This family is fulfilling their American dream in Charlotte, despite the obstacles that come with moving to a new country, and the sudden loss of the family’s patriarch in 2019, as this story from Ben Jarrell documented two years ago.

The family has only been in the U.S. for about five years, and they already own and operate two successful restaurants: Havana Carolina in Concord, and now El Puro in Madison Park . — Laura Barrero

Mattie’s Diner and owner Matt King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Xg2U_0dUKeMNQ00

King says the new Mattie’s Diner will have healthier options on the menu. Photo: Courtesy of Matt King

It takes gumption to hold onto a 40-by-16-foot building for seven years, not to mention transporting it from New Jersey to Charlotte.

Charlotte gets a lot of criticism for its “out with the old, in with the new” mentality, but King has taken the diner that closed at the Music Factory in 2015 and planted it on an old Tire Depot lot on The Plaza, where it’s expected to open soon . — Laura Barrero

The post 25 Charlotteans who inspired us in 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Ask the expert: How do we solve Charlotte’s inventory problem?

In 2021, inventory remained critically low in Charlotte. So I asked Canopy Realtor Association president David Kennedy if there’s a way to navigate it in 2022. There aren’t any quick, easy answers. But Kennedy shared some multi-faceted, long-terms possibilities for increasing local housing supply. Situational awareness: Making homeownership a possibility for more people in Charlotte […] The post Ask the expert: How do we solve Charlotte’s inventory problem? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

43 fun things to do in Charlotte this holiday break

The Weekender is proudly presented by Speedway Christmas. Charlotte Motor Speedway’s drive-through holiday light show is open seven nights a week, with “Elf” featured as the drive-in movie this weekend. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 53. Sunny. 2% chance of rain. Wildroots opening at 1430 Winnifred St.: The wildly popular mobile coffee truck is opening its first shop in South End. Expect an […] The post 43 fun things to do in Charlotte this holiday break appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Good news roundup: 6 things that made us smile this year

This content was created in partnership with Lineberger Orthodontics.  Wow, what a year. It’s safe to say that 2021 was probably not the year most of us were expecting when we watched the ball drop and celebrated that 2020 was “finally” over. Okay, but: 2021 still gave us a lot of really good news. That’s […] The post Good news roundup: 6 things that made us smile this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte doesn’t have enough housing for wave of Afghans

Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte has considered itself in “disaster relief mode” since September as it tries to resettle Afghan refugees here. The organization, with just a handful of staff, has resettled 190 people in two months, with about 15 more on the way before year’s end. For perspective, in a typical year, they’d welcome […] The post Charlotte doesn’t have enough housing for wave of Afghans appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Greensboro, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Axios Charlotte

Retail roundup: The latest on store openings in and around Charlotte

Locally owned retailers and national chains alike continued to open or announce opening plans for Charlotte this fall. Buying local: Though it’s undoubtedly been a tough two years for most retailers, there’s been an anecdotal shift in strong support for local operators during the pandemic. Three in five (58% of) shoppers said at least one […] The post Retail roundup: The latest on store openings in and around Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: The last days of Jeff Jackson’s campaign for Senate

Maybe it was Cherokee, or Chatham. Hard to tell. But at some point during his whirlwind driving tour of all 100 North Carolina counties this summer, Jeff Jackson started a file in his notes app called “The Marisa List.” He filled it with quaint towns and scenic overlooks and food he’d eaten from the mountains […] The post Exclusive: The last days of Jeff Jackson’s campaign for Senate appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers

Charlotteans have very strong opinions about grocery stores. Shopping for food is a personal experience, and plenty of factors sway where and why people choose to shop at any given supermarket. What’s happening: We surveyed readers last month about their grocery-shopping habits. A plurality — 37.2%, or 1,198 of y’all — said Harris Teeter is […] The post Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Restoring a park once central to Black life in Charlotte

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Pearl Street Park was the first park officially built on land purchased by the city for Black residents. Kenneth Manago looks up the hill from Pearl Street Park, toward the home he grew up in before it was destroyed. Several decades have passed since then, […] The post Restoring a park once central to Black life in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Anna Cockrell
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte will consider tighter restrictions on circus animals

Editor’s note: After this story ran, City Council held a surprising vote on Dec. 13 to ban exotic and wild animals from traveling acts, including circuses. It passed 6-4.  Charlotte City Council on Monday will debate new rules for circuses with exotic animals, amid a yearslong campaign from local animal rights advocates. Details: Current city […] The post Charlotte will consider tighter restrictions on circus animals appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Move over Starbucks: Summit Coffee to open 10+ shops in 2022

By the end of 2021, Summit Coffee Co. will have seven locations in North Carolina. And by the end of 2022, the coffee chain will have 17-19 locations in all, including some outside of the state. Driving the news: Summit Coffee Co.’s new SouthPark location opens in the Piedmont Town Center this Saturday, December 11, […] The post Move over Starbucks: Summit Coffee to open 10+ shops in 2022 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Most anticipated Charlotte developments breaking ground in 2022

There are a handful of major developments set to break ground in the coming year that will change what Charlotte looks like. We’ve rounded up the biggest ones here. But first, a caveat about roundups like this: Construction timelines frequently change. That’s even truer during a pandemic, when developers face shortages of materials, shipping delays […] The post Most anticipated Charlotte developments breaking ground in 2022 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A Nutcracker ballerina’s long wait for a wedding amid the pandemic

Amelia Sturt-Dilley wanted a long engagement, but she never imagined it would last three years. Sturt-Dilley, a seven-year dancer with Charlotte Ballet, and Erik Messina, a CEC civil engineer, got engaged in August 2018. The best time for them to get married, they knew, was May — dancers typically had that month off before Charlotte Ballet’s […] The post A Nutcracker ballerina’s long wait for a wedding amid the pandemic appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Volunteers#Charlotteans#Covid#Chicken Coop#Wegmans#Mayo
Axios Charlotte

The Chase: Newlyweds with $350K budget hunt for a north Charlotte home

Buying a home in this seller’s market is a whirlwind, and these home buyers took us along for the ride. This is The Chase, a new series featuring real Charlotteans and their house hunting stories. Read past editions here. Newlyweds Danielle and Kevin Logan were told the Dilworth/South End condo they were renting was going on the […] The post The Chase: Newlyweds with $350K budget hunt for a north Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Electric vehicle maker plans another factory in Charlotte

British electric vehicle maker Arrival announced Monday that in exchange for local and state incentives, it’ll open a battery assembly plant in west Charlotte, where the company plans to add 150 new jobs and invest $11.5 million. The factory will be Arrival’s fourth in the Charlotte region. The company previously announced plans to open its […] The post Electric vehicle maker plans another factory in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How it started: With personal stylist and style editor Whitley Adkins

Personal stylist and fashion editor Whitley Adkins started the Queen City Style 10 years ago. But it’s been decades in the making. The Queen City Style started as a blog, and morphed into a full-service personal styling business. Adkins does personal shopping, closet edits, outfit coordination, event-specific styling, photoshoot styling and more for individuals and […] The post How it started: With personal stylist and style editor Whitley Adkins appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 26 things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6 Gingerbread Lane The Ballantyne Hotel (The Carolina Room) | Now through Dec. 26; 11am to 7pm | Free, $1 to vote | Details  Why you should go: Get some inspo for your next gingerbread house and vote for your favorite one at this gingerbread house display. There is a $1 minimum per vote and […] The post Weekday Planner: 26 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Sales and Design Consultant at California Closets.Details. Chief Talent Officer at WFAE 90.7fm. Details. General Manager at Your Farms Your Table. Details. Store Director at J.Crew, SouthPark. Details. Weekend Bridal Stylist, Part-time at Savvy […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Volunteer guide: 10 ways to give back this December in Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region ReStores. Love home decor and helping the community? Volunteer at one of the area’s seven ReStores. There are plenty of ways to help out your neighbors this holiday season. From toy drives to proms to donating food and funds, here are ways […] The post Volunteer guide: 10 ways to give back this December in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Survey says: Charlotte is burned out. 10 local leaders share what helps them

Charlotte is burned out. Why it matters: Over half of readers responded to our recent work-life balance survey saying they work too much. By the numbers: 46% say they work more now than before the pandemic. Most Charlotte readers report taking 10 or fewer days of paid time off in 2021. Here are tips from 10 […] The post Survey says: Charlotte is burned out. 10 local leaders share what helps them appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How one new group is Stacey Abrams-ing North Carolina

A new local nonprofit aims to mobilize voters in North Carolina the way that Stacey Abrams did in Georgia. What’s happening: The New North Carolina Project, started last spring by former Charlotte teacher and principal Aimy Steele, has a goal of registering 100,000 voters between now and November 2022. Steele modeled the organization after the New […] The post How one new group is Stacey Abrams-ing North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy