Duke’s Mayo Bowl has entered the NIL chat

Charlotte’s bowl game will look different this year. On the field, the winning head coach will be doused in Duke’s Mayo instead of a sports drink. Off the field, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be among several bowl games across the country taking advantage of this year’s name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation.

Details: North Carolina and South Carolina kickoff at 11:30am on Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium. ESPN will broadcast the game.

Driving the news: The Charlotte Sports Foundation , which operates the Duke’s Mayo Bowl partnered with Opendorse, an NIL platform.

Both Gamecocks and Tar Heels will have a chance to promote the bowl game, with an ambassador named from the winning team who will be offered a $5,000 contract to promote the bowl into the offseason.

Opendorse is working other bowls, including the Holiday Bowl, LA Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and Independence Bowl.

Why it matters: It’s new territory for bowls and college athletes.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order allowing for NIL on July 2, following the NCAA v. Alston case, which struck down NCAA restrictions on student-athlete compensation.

Players have previously opted out of bowl games to prepare for the NFL draft, but new NIL rules may make playing worth staying.

The big picture: Student athletes are finally getting paid, and bowls have a new means of marketing.

Opendorse’s Michael Zoerb, who is leading their Bowl Game initiative, told Axios they step into the middle ground for bowls, helping them connect with athletes to promote their game.

“If you think about it, from the bowl’s perspective, that can seem challenging,” Zoerb said. The concept sounds great, but where do you start if you’ve never done this before?”

“How do I do it?,” Zoerb asked. “How do I find the athlete? How do I get him to do the thing I need him to do? How do I pay him to do it? That’s where Opendorse comes in.”

What they’re saying: “By engaging the third party [Opendorse], we felt like it was a way we could enter the space, have fun with it and provide a platform for players to talk about their experience at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison told Axios.

Morrison also said they’re undecided about adding this to the Duke’s Mayo Classic to kick off the season in 2022.

Between the lines: While NIL may be new for college students, professional athletes have taken advantage of it for years.

“NIL is new to college, but it’s not new to the athletic space,” Zoerb said. “…[I]t’s just allowing a new group of athletes to take advantage of being able to maximize and monetize their name recognition.”

For a cause: Getting a celebratory mayo bath means a $10,000 from the Charlotte Sports Foundation to the winning coach’s charity of choice.

Worthy of your time: Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick led Myers Park High to an undefeated season in the mid 1960s, earned All-America recognition, but he was kept out of the Shrine Bowl because he was Black. Now his legacy lives on with an award.

Axios’ Michael Graff reported the Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick Award will be given annually to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools senior football player who “displays talent both on the field and a passion for their community.”

Morrison told Axios they modeled it after the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, recognizing a student from each of the 19 public high schools.

The winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

The post Duke’s Mayo Bowl has entered the NIL chat appeared first on Axios Charlotte .