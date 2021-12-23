ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See inside: 3 most popular home tours of 2021

By Brianna Crane
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nafDo_0dUKeKby00

Our Home Tour Series is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark

The best part of my job is showing you inside the prettiest homes in Charlotte.

So, let’s treat ourselves to a look back at the most popular home tours of the year.

3. Home tour: See inside Dilworth’s happiest little house

  • Who: It’s no surprise the owner of this stylish abode is Charlotte native Alexis Warren, an interior designer and owner of Alexis Warren Designs .
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,460 square feet.
  • Design: The inside is an explosion of Grandmillennial style , characterized by chinoiserie, wallpaper and antique china dishes hanging on the wall. Art casually leaning on walls, stacks of books and personal accessories throughout add character and style in a way that feels deeply personal.
  • Views: 9.3K+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7mE0_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpHrF_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9Rm1_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eoeu8_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MdyM_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJdQD_0dUKeKby00

Photos: Heather Ison Photography, courtesy of Alexis Warren.

2. Home Tour: Charlotte newcomers show off their customized NoDa townhouse

  • Who: This townhouse belongs to husbands Andrew Maldonado and Mick Shiro who moved to Charlotte from California during the pandemic.
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,203 square feet.
  • Design: They infused their love for travel with their minimalist style to make their new-build townhouse feel modern and personal. Most of their art and home accessories come from their travels — they’ve been to 41 countries the last 10 years.
  • Views: 13.4K+
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDhNN_0dUKeKby00

Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Maldonado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRSY8_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKeGS_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qVuZ_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCmVF_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4g2a_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivPf6_0dUKeKby00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnC0e_0dUKeKby00

Photos: Brianna Crane/Axios Charlotte

    1. Home tour: This mid-century modern house on Lake Wylie has its own art studio

    • Who: Chuck Burkett and Randy Pender have been together for 40 years (!!) and came to Charlotte in 2014.
    • Specs: 3 beds, 2 bathrooms, 1,750 square feet.
    • Design: Chuck and Randy have an edited, eclectic style, and their home is filled with art from their travels and furniture they collected over the years. The also loved the mid-century modern design of the house so much, they remodeled the kitchen to better fit the way it was, even though the previous owners had recently remodeled it.
    • Views: 19.2K+
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpIVR_0dUKeKby00

    Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios Charlotte

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZG3y3_0dUKeKby00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVA3u_0dUKeKby00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MG6Wm_0dUKeKby00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vu2EP_0dUKeKby00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QojnH_0dUKeKby00

    Photos: The Digital Lasagna Team

    If you want more homes to look at, here are top home tours from 2020.

    The post See inside: 3 most popular home tours of 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

