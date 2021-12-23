See inside: 3 most popular home tours of 2021

Our Home Tour Series is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark , creating great experiences. Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent.

The best part of my job is showing you inside the prettiest homes in Charlotte.

So, let’s treat ourselves to a look back at the most popular home tours of the year.

Who: It’s no surprise the owner of this stylish abode is Charlotte native Alexis Warren, an interior designer and owner of Alexis Warren Designs .

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,460 square feet.

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,460 square feet. Design: The inside is an explosion of Grandmillennial style , characterized by chinoiserie, wallpaper and antique china dishes hanging on the wall. Art casually leaning on walls, stacks of books and personal accessories throughout add character and style in a way that feels deeply personal.

Views: 9.3K+

Who: This townhouse belongs to husbands Andrew Maldonado and Mick Shiro who moved to Charlotte from California during the pandemic.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,203 square feet.

3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,203 square feet. Design: They infused their love for travel with their minimalist style to make their new-build townhouse feel modern and personal. Most of their art and home accessories come from their travels — they’ve been to 41 countries the last 10 years.

Views: 13.4K+

Who: Chuck Burkett and Randy Pender have been together for 40 years (!!) and came to Charlotte in 2014.

Specs: 3 beds, 2 bathrooms, 1,750 square feet.

3 beds, 2 bathrooms, 1,750 square feet. Design: Chuck and Randy have an edited, eclectic style, and their home is filled with art from their travels and furniture they collected over the years. The also loved the mid-century modern design of the house so much, they remodeled the kitchen to better fit the way it was, even though the previous owners had recently remodeled it.

Views: 19.2K+

If you want more homes to look at, here are top home tours from 2020.

