The Nike Blazer Low Jumbo Features a Mismatch Theme

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleasing alongside the Blazer Mid, we have the Blazer Low a part of the ‘Jumbo’ collection that comes with a larger than average Swoosh. Looking closer, this Nike Blazer Low...

www.sneakerfiles.com

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” Releases On January 8th, 2022

Among the many release date casualties of 2021 was this Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple”, the next colorway of the Jumpman’s devotion to bringing back the 1998 model in its original form. Originally intended to release on December 29th, the Court Purple Jordan 13s have since been pushed back to January 8th, but that doesn’t rule out another delay of some kind. In any case, some new images of this upcoming Jordan release has surfaced via a retailer, so hopefully this instance is an indication that the January 8th date will stand firm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
defpen

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” Expected To Release Spring 2022

Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
APPAREL
Chicago Defender

Former Inmate Lands Sneaker Deal with Footlocker

Darrell Alston is the owner of luxury sneaker brand, Bungee Oblečení. Prior to designing sneakers, Alston was a hip-hop artist and toured the nation with big names such as, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Jermaine Dupri. Alston would customize his shoes leading up to each show to help him standout. He wants buyers to experience the same when they wear his sneakers.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 LEGO IDEAS Bid Features Colorways Like "Chicago," "Shattered Backboard" and More

Hong Kong-based LEGO creator LEGOTruman and 2A2A have unveiled their LEGO IDEAS bid for the Air Jordan 1. With measurements of five inches tall, 3.4 inches wide and 8.1 inches long, the model uses a total of 286 bricks and utilizes different building techniques to recreate the shape of the classic silhouette. The bid currently also offers a variation of colorways, including “Chicago,” “Top 3,” “Court Purple,” “Shattered Backboard,” “Bred,” “Pine Green” and “University Blue.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘Coriander’ Official Images

The Nike Air Trainer 1 will make a strong comeback with some interesting colorways and collaborations. While Travis Scott’s Air Force 1 has been delayed, we have a new pair to go over. Launching in 2022 is the ‘Coriander’ iteration. This Nike Air Trainer 1 features a Coriander, Ashen Slate,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

This Nike Air More Uptempo GS Features Fleece

Nike Sportswear will launch another kid’s exclusive Air More Uptempo which comes highlighted with fleece and Multicolor. This Nike Air More Uptempo features Black leather on the base while fleece appears on the large ‘AIR’ across the panels. Following, we have shades of Red, Blue, Black, Purple, and Yellow outlining the ‘AIR’ branding. Red fills in the branding while Black appears on the midsole and rubber outsole and a graphic hits the insoles to finish the look.
APPAREL
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike in Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Dozens of Nike Sneakers Are Marked Down at Nordstrom Rack Right Now, and Prices Start at Just $30

If there's one athletic brand that's instantly recognizable and universally loved, it's Nike. The sportswear giant has led the charge with functional, durable, and stylish athletic gear since the '60s, all marked with that iconic swoosh. Everyone from Olympic athletes to A-list actresses to average Joes have relied on Nike to deliver comfortable running shoes, sweat-wicking workout wear, and convenient gym bags for decades. And right now, you can snag all of those tried and true products for less at Nordstrom Rack.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

First Glimpse at the Nike Dunk Low "Paisley Pack"

If you think that Nike ran the numbers up for its classic Dunk model in 2021, then you should probably brace yourself because a multitude of new colorways are already being prepared to arrive on the market in 2022. Among them is this forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Paisley Pack” which as of now, appears to involve a duo of new iterations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Nike's Dunk Low "University Red" Now Comes In a Sustainable Form

The footwear industry and sustainability don’t go hand in hand, but that won’t be the case for much longer if. has anything to do with it. Following on from its Dunk Low “White/Black” that dropped in October as part of its Next Nature initiative comes yet another Dunk, this time around in the fan-favorite “University Red” colorway.
EDUCATION
Footwear News

Images of the Nike Dunk Low ‘Aged Navy’ Have Emerged

Nike will soon release another colorway of the acclaimed Dunk Low but this time, the shoe has been given a vintage look. Nike product images of the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette have surfaced this week in the latest “Aged Navy” colorway. According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the style will be available exclusively in women’s sizing. The Nike Dunk Low “Aged Navy” wears a classic color scheme from the original 1985 release called “Be True to Your School,” with each colorway representing a different Nike-sponsored college. This pair specifically references the team colors of the Villanova Wildcats but the...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

The Best New Balance Sneakers on Sale at Highsnobiety Shop

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have noticed that New Balance has been the sneaker brand of the year two years running. Thanks to a clever collaboration strategy and high-quality products that actually appeal to consumers beyond hype, the New England sportswear company is always present in our top 10 lists.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Wraps Air Force 1 Low in Satin

Nike has dropped a number of Air Force 1 colorways this year, with 2022 being no exception. The sportswear giant plans to release various iterations to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the OG silhouette, this time in a muted peach tone wrapped in satin material. What sets these AF1 Lows...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Union Los Angeles Has A Third Nike Dunk Low On The Way

The folks over at Union Los Angeles have been busy over the last 346 days, and by the looks of it, the next 346 days won’t be any different. Having helped Patta unveil a “Black” colorway of its Nike Air Max 1 “The Wave” collection, Chris Gibbs seems to have prepped yet another Nike Dunk Low to release in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature ‘White Cream’ Coming Soon

Nike Sportswear will launch the Dunk Low Next Nature in several colorways. One of those will have a ‘White Cream’ makeup. This variation of the Nike Dunk Low comes constructed with at least 20% recycled materials by weight. Constructed with synthetic leather, a Cream hue is applied to the overlays, Swoosh logos, laces, and tongue branding. White runs across the base, and the brand’s ‘Move to Zero’ pinwheel logo adorns the Volt insoles.
RETAIL

