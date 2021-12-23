PHOTOS: No. 19 Vols take down No. 6 Arizona

As it turns out, new Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden was "the right fit for a program that needs a complete reboot," at least through his first season. Butch Jones might be "back in more comfortable surroundings at Arkansas State," but that wasn't reflected in the standings: ASU won just two games and sat near the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision in Jones' first year. ...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO