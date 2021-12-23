ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

PHOTOS: No. 19 Vols take down No. 6 Arizona

By Wes Rucker
 5 days ago

Wednesday was a night for the Tennessee basketball team, and Brianna Paciorka from the Knoxville News Sentinel captured plenty of the action from the 40-minute thriller.

A big...

247sports.com

