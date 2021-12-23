ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Another chilly night tonight

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 5 days ago
Chilly, but seasonable weather for late December will be in place tonight around Southwest Florida.

Overnight tonight temperatures will be slipping back into the middle 50s, with areas like Fort Myers cooling off to around 54 degrees. This is near-average for this time of year as the normal nighttime low for tonight is 56 degrees.

Christmas Eve Day will be nice. We’ll warm up through the late morning and eventually see afternoon highs rise to around 79 degrees. There’s no chance of rain tomorrow, and the breeze will be lighter than today, so all in all things are looking good.

Christmas Day’s weather also looks top-notch. Temperatures will be a touch above the norm with numbers after lunchtime rising to around 79 degrees.

Our extended forecast has a minimal chance for rain through the end of the year, and for now, the first few days of 2022 don’t bring much of a change.

