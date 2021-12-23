Tracking the return of some warm weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is on the way.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m.
Winter Weather ADVISORY posted for #Chicago from 9am – 6pm. 1 to 3" of snow expected with messy travel possible through the midday hours. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kzawkYWXRO
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021
Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles leftover which may hold through the night.
Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week.
The next chance for snow is on Saturday.
