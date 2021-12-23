How an Egyptian model is trying to change beauty standards

You don’t have to read this entire article to guess the main takeaway. Since giving birth this year, my new-mom beauty routine has gotten comically abbreviated. This isn’t a bad thing, per se. I’ve pared down my product consumption to the necessities (and gotten rid of some persistent skin irritation as a result). I’ve stopped spending what was probably too much time in the mirror with myself. I’ve spared my wallet from purchases that would ultimately collect dust well past their expiration date. But as someone who has always — either recreationally or professionally — been immersed in the beauty world, I’ve also taken this change as a pretty big hit to my self-care routine.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO