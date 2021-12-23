ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zambia expects to agree debt restructuring with creditors by mid-2022 - minister

By Reuters
 5 days ago

LUSAKA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Zambia expects to agree a debt restructuring plan with creditors around the middle of next year after reaching a preliminary understanding for a programme with the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Thursday.

Zambia endured Africa's first COVID-era sovereign default in November 2020 after years of chronic government over-borrowing drove its debt burden above 120% of annual economic output.

The International Monetary Fund and Zambia this month reached a staff level agreement on a $1.4 billion, three-year extended credit facility, bringing the heavily indebted copper producer one step closer to a comprehensive debt overhaul. read more

"We expect that if all goes well, we should have agreement with creditors in the middle of next year," Musokotwane said in parliament ahead of the approval of the 2022 national budget.

Musokotwane said Zambia's economy was in debt distress and the relative stability that it had experienced in the past few months was because most creditors had allowed it to default.

The government of President Hakainde Hichilema, who was elected in August, started talks with the IMF in early November.

Zambia's external debt includes around $3 billion in international bonds, $2.1 billion to multilateral lending agencies such as the IMF and another $3 billion to China and Chinese entities.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Emma Rumney, Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

M&A deals in Turkey estimated to be $15.5 billion in 2021 - KPMG

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The value of disclosed mergers and acquisitions in Turkey was some $14 billion in 2021, with the total rising to around an estimated $15.5 billion including those undisclosed, Turkey M&A advisory partner Gokhan Kacmaz said on Tuesday. In 2022 the value of M&A deals was...
WORLD
Reuters

Eyeing IMF deal, Zambia asks creditors to evaluate debt proposals

LUSAKA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has asked holders of its defaulted debt to quickly evaluate restructuring proposals that are part of a $1.4 billion aid deal agreed with the IMF, he said in a statement on Friday. Musokotwane told creditors during an informal meeting that...
WORLD
insurancebusinessmag.com

WTW designs 'world-first' parametric insurance for sovereign debt restructuring

Willis Towers Watson has designed and placed what it says is the world’s first parametric insurance transaction making possible the government of Belize’s debt restructuring for marine conservation. Underwritten by the reinsurer Munich Re, the insurance protection played a vital role in enabling the country to refinance its sovereign debt under The Nature Conservancy’s (TNC) Blue Bonds for Ocean conservation program.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Debt expected to have grown in November, ahead of Omicron surge

The UK is expected to add to its growing debt last month, as statisticians prepare to release official data next week. With debt having risen higher compared to GDP than at any point since the 1960 during the pandemic, Tuesday’s public sector borrowing figures will likely show another expansion in debt.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

