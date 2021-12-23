ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sky Studios Strikes Documentary Deal With Dorothy St. Pictures

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zcgM_0dUKcv2l00

Sky Studios, the production arm of Comcast ’s European pay-TV giant Sky, has inked a development deal with U.K.-based banner Dorothy St. Pictures for a slate of documentaries.

The projects — which Sky Studios says will cover topics “often told from the female gaze” — are expected to target Sky’s factual channels across Europe, with sister company NBCUniversal taking a first-look option for global distribution.

The deal will see Sky team with Dorothy St. Pictures founder Julia Nottingham, who produced films including Chelsea XY , Skate Kitchen , Be Water and Kingdom of Us , and Becky Read, who produced the Emmy-nominated Three Identical Strangers and whose directorial debut Twas the Fight Before Christmas was bought by Apple TV+.

“We’re uncovering compelling new stories all the time, so we’re thrilled to be working with Sky Studios to fast-track development,” said Nottingham. “They share our vision for premium documentaries, and we can’t wait for this partnership to bear fruit and bring audiences more exceptional and high-quality storytelling.”

Added Sky Studios’ director of factual, Barnaby Shingleton: “In collaboration with Sky’s factual commissioning teams across all our territories, we’re excited to turbocharge our documentary slate with series and feature documentaries from Dorothy St Pictures. The Dorothy St team are exceptional filmmakers with a keen eye for stories that explore society and the human condition from a totally unique vantage point.”

Sky Studios and Dorothy St. Pictures already have a number of titles in development.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman Wonders if ‘Being the Ricardos’ Marketers Were “Scared” to Feature Her

Nicole Kidman is weighing in on the continued debate over the casting decisions for Being the Ricardos. In a New York Times profile published Sunday, the actress addressed social media chatter surrounding her role as comedy icon Lucille Ball in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s recently released Amazon Studios film. Kidman, who stars opposite Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz, replaced Cate Blanchett, who was previously attached. Kidman acknowledged being aware of naysayers who wanted the role to go to someone bearing a more striking resemblance to Ball or more known for comedy, such as Debra Messing, who had publicly lobbied for the part. “I’m not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

European Cinema Breakout Talents of 2021

European film productions and cinemas continued to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. But new movie talents, both in front of and behind the camera, managed to emerge and make a splash despite virus-related production measures and restrictions. Here is THR’s look at some of European cinema’s 2021 breakout talents and their films. Titane’s Agathe Rousselle Titane director Julia Ducournau “discovered” French newcomer Agathe Rousselle on Instagram, casting the intense, androgynous talent to play the non-binary lead Alexia/Adrien in her genre-smashing, Palme d’Or-winning horror thriller. Playing both violently intense and painfully vulnerable, Rousselle lends an emotional core to the wild unbelievable character...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix, ‘Tiger King’ Producers Sued Over Unauthorized Use of ‘Ace Ventura 2’ Clips

Morgan Creek Productions has sued Netflix and the producers of Tiger King for copyright infringement over the use of Ace Ventura 2 clips in the hit reality series. The show, which became a hit upon its release in March 2020, focused on Joseph Maldonado Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” owner of a “big cat” zoo. “The series was filled with sordid tales of animal abuse, voluminous guns and a quixotic bid for the U.S. presidency,” the lawsuit against Netflix and Goode Films reads. “Most significantly, the program followed a murder-for-hire plot aimed at a competing animal sanctuary owner, hated by Joe Exotic, and...
VENTURA, CA
mobilesyrup.com

Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 27-Jan. 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms. Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Christmas#European#Sky Studios
Empire

Jean-Pierre Jeunet Returns To Films With Sci-Fi Movie Bigbug: See The Teaser

Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet has not made a film since 2013's The Young And Prodigious T.S. Spivet, though he has kept busy on TV and with short films since then. But he's back in cinematic form – albeit for Netflix, having made his latest movie, like so many of his peers, for the streaming service. Take a look at the colorful, typically quirksome teaser trailer for Bigbug.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Bigbug Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Things are not what they seem in the first teaser trailer for Netflix's Bigbug. The eighth film from French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Alien: Resurrection, Amélie, A Very Long Engagement), the artificial intelligence sci-fi comedy takes place "in a closed setting, with humans, androids and mechanical robots," Jeunet said when announcing his first feature since 2013's The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet. From Netflix and producers Jeunet and Eskwad (Irreversible, 2014's Beauty and the Beast), watch the first teaser trailer for Bigbug before the TV-MA raunchy robot comedy is streaming February 11 on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Sing 2’ Top Christmas, ‘Matrix’ and ‘King’s Man’ Get Sidelined

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home crushed it at the Christmas box office, earning $138.6 million from 4,336 theaters in North America for the long five-day holiday to finish Sunday with $467.3 million domestically and more than $1 billion worldwide. No Way Home has shattered numerous records since opening last weekend and is the first film of the pandemic era to hurtle past the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office. It also scored the third-best Christmas Day gross of all time ($31.7 million) in North America for a weekend gross of $81.5 million. The 10-day domestic total of $467.3 is the...
NFL
Deadline

The BFI’s 10 Biggest Production Awards Of 2021: Jim Broadbent Pic ‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry’ & Carol Morley’s ‘Typist Artist Pirate King’ Top List

Here’s our annual rundown of the 10 largest awards given out by the British Film Institute’s Film Fund across 2021. Backed by National Lottery money, the grants are a key supporter of indie cinema in the UK. This year also saw long-time Film Fund chief Ben Roberts, now BFI CEO, hand over the keys to the fund to new director Mia Bays. Top of the list is The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, an adaptation of Rachel Joyce’s popular novel about a man who embarks on a 450-mile walk across the UK in the belief that his journey will save the life...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design – ‘Dune’s’ Overdue Artisan Takes On Former Winners Behind ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story’

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Stay Close’ Creator Harlan Coben: “The Worst Adaptations Are Slavishly Devoted To The Original Text”; Novelist Talks Post-Netflix Plans

“The worst TV adaptations are slavishly devoted to the [original] text,” according to The Stranger creator Harlan Coben, who said he “hopes to continue” working with Netflix as his five-year deal draws to a close. Coben was speaking in a Q&A for his latest Netflix project, Red Production Company’s Stay Close starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage and James Nesbitt, which is set to drop on December 31. The U.S. novelist-turned-screenwriter’s unique five-year deal with the streamer sees him mostly adapt his own novels for shows around Europe and he explained he had no issue with relocating Stay Close from Atlantic City to the British seaside...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Producer James McTeigue Explains Why the Action Is Different This Time Around

What does it take to produce “The Matrix Resurrections?”. This is the question that befell James McTeigue, a longtime collaborator of the Wachowskis who returns to produce “The Matrix Resurrections,” Lana’s solo feature directorial debut. McTeigue has been a close collaborator of the Wachowskis since the first “Matrix” film, where he served as first assistant director. He served in the same capacity on the two “Matrix” sequels in 2003 and directed “V for Vendetta” and “Ninja Assassin,” movies that the Wachowskis produced and wrote. He returned to work on “Speed Racer” and the Wachowskis’ Netflix series “Sense8,” where he directed episodes alongside Lana and Lily and another frequent collaborator, Tom Tykwer.
MOVIES
honknews.com

Q Into the Storm: Everything About It

Are you curious and interested to know about the Q into the storm so here’s all the information about it?. It is very important for you all to know about Q into the storm.It is an American television documentary, it is directed and produced by Cullen Hoback,the country of origin is the United States.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Ice World’ The Latest Documentary Short From Meow Wolf Premieres December 27

Following the recent opening of its latest permanent installation in Denver, Convergence Station, Meow Wolf is set to bring audiences behind the curtain of their world once again with the upcoming release of a documentary short titled Ice World. The short is a continuation from the group of artists behind 2018’s Meow Wolf: Origin Story, showing how-they-made-it and behind-the-scenes stories. Meow Wolf: Origin Story chronicled the awe-inspiring journey of a punk-rock art collective into a multi-million dollar business. George R.R. Martin, the author of the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones, was the Executive Producer of Meow Wolf: Origin Story...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

How the West Is Being Won (on Streaming)

Potsy Ponciroli didn’t intend to make a gritty Western. What Ponciroli — whose biggest screen credit to that point was co-creating CMT comedy series Still the King — did intend to do was direct his first feature film. It was while scouting for a different project that he came across a remote, over-century-old Tennessee farmhouse surrounded by ambling hills. As he explored the property, it began to get dark. “And I started wondering, what if I do [a story] where someone comes over that hill,” remembers the director. This simple concept became the foundation for Old Henry, a Western drama that stars...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Sets Release Date for New Zealand Hip-Hop Doc ‘Dawn Raid’

Dawn Raid, the well-regarded documentary about the eponymous New Zealand hip-hop label that grew from humble beginnings to achieve global notoriety, has secured a U.S. release. Universal Pictures Content Group is making Oscar Kightley’s feature-length doc available to rent or own on all major platforms in the U.S. from Jan. 11. The film was given a theatrical release in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. The film tells the story of South Auckland friends Andy Murnane and Tanielu ‘Brotha D’ Leaosavai’i who went from selling bootleg merch to building Dawn Raid Entertainment, a sprawling media empire that put Kiwi, and particularly...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Omicron: Rotterdam Film Festival Goes Virtual Amid COVID Lockdown

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has canceled its in-person event in response to the coronavirus pandemic, announcing Thursday that the 2022 festival in January will be online-only. The move was expected after the Dutch government put the entire country on lockdown, citing concerns over rising COVID-19 infection rates driven by the omicron variant. The lockdown, which took effect Sunday, Dec. 19, is set to run until at least Jan. 14, 2022. “Even in the case that the current restrictions are lifted after January 14, the sheer scale of the festival is no longer compatible with a last-minute transition to an in-person...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Verge

11 great shows and movies from 2021 to stream on HBO Max

It’s the end of year two of the pandemic and many of us staying inside — both to avoid the spread of new variants like Omicron and to avoid the unpredictable weather of 2021. Whether you’re new to HBO Max or signed up earlier for the half-priced deal but haven’t opened the app in a while, this is a particularly good month to check out the platform. HBO Max is streaming some of the hottest movies that are being simultaneously released in theaters (if you’ve subscribed to the ad-free tier), so you can enjoy them from the comfort and safety of your own home.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Succession’ Showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s Production Company Doubles Profits Following Success of ‘I May Destroy You’

Jesse Armstrong’s Various Artists Ltd has posted post-tax profits of £2.6 million ($3.5 million) following the success of “I May Destroy You.” The profits for the year ending March 2021 are more than double those of the previous year, which amounted to £1.2 million ($1.6 million) according to Various Artist Ltd’s latest financial report, which was filed at the U.K.’s Companies House on Dec. 17. Armstrong, who is also the showrunner for hit HBO series “Succession,” co-founded Various Artists Ltd in 2017 with his “Peep Show” collaborator Sam Bain and former Channel 4 commissioners Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni. (Various Artists Ltd...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Venture to Buy ‘Fauda’ Producer Faraway Road

The new media company led by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs has found its next acquisition. The still-unnamed company will acquire the Israeli production company Faraway Road Productions, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Faraway Road produces the Netflix shows Fauda and Hit & Run. The deal is expected to be officially unveiled in the new year, and is expected to come in at under $50 million, making it a significantly smaller acquisition than their first two deals: Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (valued at $900 million) and the kids entertainment company and Cocomelon owner Moonbug Entertainment (valued at $3 billion). Mayer and Staggs are...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy