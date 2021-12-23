How an Egyptian model is trying to change beauty standards

It’s never too early to start preparing for summer. If the cold heart of winter has you longing for some sunshine, Heritage Customs has just what you’re looking for. The Land Rover specialists have just unveiled their latest limited-edition Defender build—the Valiance Convertible. Up until now, one of the major issues with the second-generation of the British marque’s beloved 4×4 has been the lack of a model with a retractable soft top. So, Heritage Customs decided it would build one its own. The Netherlands-based shop has taken the two-door Defender 90 and chopped off its roof and everything above the doorline past...

