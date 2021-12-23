How an Egyptian model is trying to change beauty standards

When most of the yachting sector is moving towards fuel-sipping, eco-friendly and decidedly slower yachts, two Italian builders continue towards their quests for speed and, with it, the cool factor.
Tecnomar, which made its name for sleek, performance yachts, has launched a new version of its EVO120. Its top end of 21 knots (24.1 mph) is unusually fast for a yacht its size, and the sleek, aerodynamic look of the superstructure fits the fast hull. The boat is powered by twin 12V2000 MTU diesels. It does have a slower, long-range side: At 10 knots, it has a range of 1,600 nautical...
