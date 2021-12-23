ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

I Tried to Eat Every Single Christmas-Themed Fast Food Item in a Day

By Rachael Healy
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Sir Cliff Richard once sang, Christmas is a time for giving, and there is no better present than the annual swathe of novelty menu items from our friends in the fast food industry. As the nights start to draw in, you can rely on bus stops across the country suddenly...

www.vice.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

The Discontinued Menu Item McDonald's Employees Couldn't Stand

Working in the fast food industry isn't all about flipping patties and eating free food as some might believe. Employees must focus on getting orders done quickly, correctly, and efficiently to ensure the line at the drive-thru isn't stuck at a standstill. They also tend to customers who may have a poor attitude, complicated order, or even worse, both. It takes patience and diligence from all employees to handle a rush, from the cashiers up front to the cooks in the back and all in between.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Christmas#Good Food#Food Industry#Vegan#Food Drink#Gold Rings#Festive Bake
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering A Burger At In-N-Out

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple serving up delicious burgers, french fries, and milkshakes. In operation since 1948, In-N-Out offers both drive-thru and dine-in meals, with meat and produce that's always fresh, never frozen. Perhaps that's part of why the food is so remarkably tasty. One of the most...
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
People

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Weird Rules Panera Employees Have To Follow

There's nothing like a good soup and salad spot, especially as the weather grows colder. For many folks, the best place in their area to grab some delicious, filling food is Panera Bread. Panera brings together the filling, nutritious meals while combining the ease of fast food and the atmosphere of casual dining. The menu features not only wonderful breakfast and lunch options, but awesome baked goods that are fresh and delicious at just about any time of day.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Where to Eat Chinese Food on Christmas Day in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city with endless dining opportunities, any day of the year. That includes December 25, when those not celebrating Christmas (or anyone who simply doesn’t feel like cooking) descend on restaurants around the city for a warming winter meal. And while there are all kinds of restaurants that stay open to serve on Christmas Day, many Angelenos opt for the age-old tradition of ordering Chinese food. Here now are seven options around the city for scoring some holiday Chinese food, from a Fairfax staple to some fine San Gabriel Valley options.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Burger King Removing Multiple Menu Items Soon

Burger King is readying itself for some significant menu changes in coming months. Parent company Restaurant Brands International, who also owns Popeyes and Tim Horton's, is looking to streamline the ordering at Burger King and eliminate "sandwich builds" that are complicated and doing more in the design of the general menu to make ordering simpler for the customer.
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

These restaurants are open on Christmas Day 2021

There’s nothing wrong with going out to eat on Dec. 25. And while many major restaurant chains are closed, a surprising number plan to be open (assuming staffing issues don’t prevent that). It’s a good idea to call ahead and confirm first. (And, of course, whether you choose...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Handing Out Free 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets Today

Another day, another Mariah Carey-inspired deal from McDonald's. The golden arches are running 12 straight days of deals (and merch) picked by the singer. It's a weird hook for the fast food chain, but it is a promotion that can land you lunch on the cheap. On Thursday, December 16...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Whatever Happened To McDonald's McStuffins?

The year 1993 brought us an iconic entry to the long list of discontinued McDonald's items: the McStuffin. Hot on the heels of the breakout success of Hot Pockets — which came out in 1983, according to the product's website — and other gooey delights such as the Costco chicken bake, McDonald's saw an opportunity to capitalize on America's love for bread stuffed with cheese and various fillings.
RESTAURANTS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy