A Korean singer known as V ? a member of the popular K-pop group BTS ? has broken two Guinness World Records for the fastest-growing Instagram account. K-pop has proven to be a phenomenon of global proportions, and after BTS members announced the launch of their personal Instagram accounts last week, one in particular proved to be the most popular. On December 13, K-pop idol V broke not one but two records. Just 43 minutes after its creation, the account had already amassed more than a million followers, beating the previous record of one hour and 45 minutes set by another K-pop idol, Taeil from NCT. However, after four hours and 52 minutes, V's follower figures had jumped to a whopping 10 million, setting yet another record.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO