Berne, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kasson teenager ended up in the hospital following a rollover crash Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Katie Huemoeller was driving an SUV that struck a guardrail and then rolled just before 11:30 AM. She was driving north on Highway 57 when the crash occurred at the intersection with Dodge County Road 24, just north of the site where the Berne Wood-Fired Pizza and Concert Series is held.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO