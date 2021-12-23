ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On a rainy Christmas Eve, a stolen bike, a homeless guy and small gifts | Mullane

By JD Mullane, Burlington County Times
A few years ago I bought a bicycle, the first since high school. Trouble began shortly after, then something happened that I still think about, and probably always will.

The purchase was inspired by a friend, who said “cycling” was the key to his trim appearance.

“I can eat and drink anything,” he bragged.

But, duh, I hadn’t realized when he said “cycling” he wasn’t riding a bicycle to burn off his morning Sizzli. He was up daily at dawn, peddling madly in a spinning class at a local fitness joint.

“Try it,” he said.

“I’d rather swallow a bag of hair,” I said.

I liked my new bike, a Giant. She gleamed, metallic gray, and had more speeds than a Cuisinart. She was a smooth ride, and cost a bit over $500.

Five hundred bucks. It took skill to convince Mrs. Mullane that laying out that kind of dough for a two-wheeler was worth it.

“It’s for my health,” I said, coughing a little.

She gave me stink eye. Then said she would have A) preferred to have been informed before I bought the bike and B) would have spent the money on Metallica tickets. (She has been a Metallica fan since she saw them when they were largely unknown in the early 1980s).

Later, on my desk at home, she left a printout of Metallica’s national tour that year, which included an appearance at the Linc in Philadelphia. I got the tickets.

Meanwhile, the bike served the purpose my wife had predicted: it became a dust catcher in the garage. I intended to ride it, but never had time.

She’d say, “I see the bike hasn’t moved. I’ll go dust it.”

Fed up, I took it to a local park and rode paved trails. A couple miles from where I parked, the chain came off the sprockets. As a kid, the fix was easy. Flip the bike over and put the chain back on. But the Giant’s chain was bound up in a complicated derailleur, and I ended up walking back.

The bike was rarely used through the early summer of 2020. That is, until the garage door was left open all night. In the morning, the bike was gone, stolen. I said nothing to my wife and nothing was mentioned. Until that Christmas Eve.

It was cold and raining. It perfectly captured the gloom of the pandemic year, and the lonely Christmas a lot of us spent without family or friends around. I headed over to Wawa for a candy bar.

I was leaving the place when what to my wondering eyes did appear, but my stolen bike with its 21 gears. It was leaning against the front of the store. It was mine, all right. The cushy aftermarket seat was the tell. I waited.

A man emerged from the store, grizzled, disheveled, hooded and bundled in a soaked winter coat. Probably homeless. He got on my bike, but before he rode into the dark downpour, I called, “Hey, where’d you get the bike?”

A guy sold it to him, he said.

“You know where he got it?”

No, he said.

I was about to say, “My garage,” but didn’t. I looked at him. His face was creased and lined and his sneakers were battered. He looked like a man who just walked a thousand miles and had another thousand to go. I wasn’t sure what to do. Take it? Call the cops? Unleash the Kraken? It was Christmas Eve, the guy was cold and soaking.

“You outside?” I asked.

Yes, he said.

Where?

“Wherever the cops don’t bother me,” he said. He was headed to the train station. He could ride the train into the city, stay warm and dry, and take the bike aboard.

“Want a ride?” I said.

Sure, he said.

We put the bike in the minivan. On the way, he was shaking and I couldn’t tell if it was from the cold or something else. He talked about going to Florida or Texas.

“Been to both,” I said. “You got a choice between alligators and rattlers.”

“I don’t scare easy,” he said.

“When one of them comes after you, you might,” I said.

At least he wouldn’t freeze, he said.

He asked to stop at a liquor store. I did, and he returned with bottles in a bag. When we got to the train station, the rain was heavy and it was getting darker. We retrieved the bike.

I shook his hand and wished him a Merry Christmas. He was surprised by the handshake, in a hand-sanitized, fist bump world and all.

“You ain’t afraid?” he said.

“I don’t scare easy,” I said.

With covid, people treat the homeless like lepers, he said.

“You surprised?”

No, he said.

“You gonna ride that bike to Florida?”

Greyhound, he said, hoping to take it with him.

“Happy riding,” I said.

“Gotta get a lock for it,” he said.

“Maybe Santa will bring one,” I said.

He doubted it. He reached into his liquor bag, pulled out a shot-sized plastic bottle of Fireball cinnamon whiskey, and gave it to me.

“Merry Christmas,” he said.

I thanked him and wished him luck. He walked the bike around the corner of the train station, and disappeared.

At home, I told my wife what happened. She blessed herself and said it was meant to be, but she always does that. A year past, I hope the guy’s in a kinder place, or any place where people don’t live in fear of him, or anything.

I still have the Fireball shooter, and plan to use it for a toast, maybe this week, after work is done, or when the family gathers. A toast to all who hope for a better life, and a better year than the crummy one we’re in.

Columnist JD Mullane can be reached at 215-949-5745 or at jmullane@couriertimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: On a rainy Christmas Eve, a stolen bike, a homeless guy and small gifts | Mullane

