Francisco Starks, a 44-year-old incarcerated person in Kentucky, was working inside a candle factory in the city of Mayfield when an historic December tornado hit, burying him and over 100 of his coworkers. At least eight people died in the collapse.Starks was trapped under the rubble, but can’t remember how long, just the sounds of one of his colleagues losing consciousness and dying next to him.Then, authorities accused Starks of trying to escape custody at the hospital, where he was being treated for injuries to his neck, back, and legs.“The next day, it’s all over the news and the internet...

