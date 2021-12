New Year’s Eve in NJ is almost here, so let’s all raise a glass (or a juice box) and celebrate the beginning of a brighter 2022. Scoring a sitter is tough, so why not ring in the new year with the fam? From First Nights to concerts to skating under the stars, there’s plenty to do for all ages. So grab those party poppers, horns, and hats, and let’s get ready to celebrate at one of these festive events on New Year’s Eve in NJ. And before we say goodbye to December, check out some free things you can do in the state before the month is over.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO