The Pittwater House is a stunning modern beach house designed for a retired couple with the goal of being able to house a visit from their extended family. It is located along the wonderful Palm Beach in Sydney, Australia. With just over 4,500 square feet of living spaces, Andrew Burges Architects have delivered on their goal. However, this is not the only project we’ve featured from their portfolio so if you like this one, you might also want to check out their Bismarck House project in Sydney as well.

