Politics

2022 Mardi Gras Route Changes Have Been Announced

By Burke Bischoff
whereyat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleanians have been waiting for a return to normality after Mardi Gras 2021 has cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Mardi Gras 2022 is still set to take place, but it'll look a bit different compared to previous Carnivals. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference on December 21...

www.whereyat.com

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Port City transitions to New Year's celebration and Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the Port City gears up to say goodbye to 2021 -- they're looking forward to the first New Year's Eve party in downtown since the pandemic began. In less than a week, Trombone Shorty & the Orleans Avenue will help us usher in 2022. The giant MoonPie is standing by and ready to drop.
MOBILE, AL
bizneworleans.com

Carnival Historian: ‘Changes Could Have Been Worse’

NEW ORLEANS — Noted Carnival historian Errol Laborde said the recently announced modifications to parade routes for Carnival 2022 are not likely to dampen the spirit of the event. “The changes could have been worse,” said Laborde, who is also editor in chief of Renaissance Publishing (parent company of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
US News and World Report

Fewer Police, Medics, So Mardi Gras Parade Routes Shortened

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is shortening parade routes for the upcoming Mardi Gras season because there are fewer police officers, medics and other first responders to handle the crowds, officials said Tuesday. The city canceled Mardi Gras parades this past February because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#New Orleanians#Mardi Gras 2021#Covid#Nopd#Jefferson Avenue#The Krewe Of Elks
louisianaradionetwork.com

New Orleans Mayor Says Mardi Gras 2022 Still A Go With Route Modifications

A reconfirmation today from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell that Mardi Gras 2022 will take place as scheduled with route changes made for some crews, though all crews will roll on their scheduled days. Cantrell offered this example: “All parades that traditionally start on the riverside of Napoleon Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Magazine Street, Tchopotoulas, and Henry Clay Street will now begin at Napoleon Avenue and Prytania. Parades that traditionally start on Napoleon Avenue at South Saratoga will begin on Napoleon Avenue and Carondolet. Parades that begin at Holiday Drive and Fiesta Street will now start at Wall Boulevard and Holiday Drive.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wtvy.com

Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell, city officials, and representatives from two krewes announced parade route changes for the upcoming Mardi Gras season. No krewe is being moved from their traditional day, Cantrell said. “Every parade will be asked to make some accommodations. No one is being singled out;...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Applications open for Mardi Gras parades in Ocean Springs

Applications are now open for three parades set to roll in Ocean Springs during the upcoming Mardi Gras season. The Ocean Springs Elks will have their parade Saturday, February 12th and their float theme this year is ‘Just for Laughs.’. Krewe Unique will have a Motown themed parade right...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDSU

Jefferson Parish parades return for Mardi Gras 2022

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials announced Thursday that Mardi Gras parades will return in 2022. Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken and Jefferson Convention & Visitors’ Bureau President Violet Peters also announced the return of Family Gras to Mardi Gras Plaza. The announcement was made in...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Don’t Fret, Lafourche Parish Mardi Gras is Still a Geaux

Have you heard rumors about Mardi Gras being canceled in Lafourche Parish? Get your beads and costumes ready because the rumors have been confirmed false. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chiasson confirmed the rumor was false. He said he’s been receiving phone calls from local Krewes about the rumors which stemmed from a social media post claiming a Krewe received a letter from the parish saying Mardi Gras was canceled, “I don’t know where that came from because no such letter has ever gone out,” he said. They also talked to town mayors and he said everyone was okay with moving forward with the holiday, however, there were some Krewes that decided not to roll because they either had damage to floats or float facilities. He said after talking with local officials, it seems that Lockport, Gheens, Choupic, and Thibodaux are still planning to roll. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

What are the COVID-19 concerns ahead of the Mardi Gras crowds?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shortened parade routes don’t necessarily mean less people in the Carnival season crowds. With Omicron and Delta infecting the community, health leaders are on high alert. “If you shorten the route by a third, do you think those people aren’t going to come to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans Expands Vaccine Mandate to Apply to Kids in the Lead-Up to Mardi Gras

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and health department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno announced an update to the city’s vaccine mandate Thursday, December 16, expanding the age group it applies to so that it includes everyone ages five and older. While outlining a Mardi Gras-based vaccination timeline, they also warned that increasing cases of the omicron variant may necessitate the need to reinstate the indoor mask mandate in the lead-up to the holiday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

