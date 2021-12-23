State grant to bring peer-to-peer counseling to CNY Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica

A $105,000 grant will help bring a peer-support program to the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica.

New York State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy, previously announced the CNY Veteran's Outreach Center had been approved for the state grant, according to a statement from Buttenschon's office. The grant will be used to implement the Dwyer Veteran Peer to Peer Program at the center.

With the funds, the center will be able to offer either one-on-one or small group counseling for veterans, the statement said.

"These individuals put their lives on the line for us and the least we can do is help them work through these physical and emotional battles," Buttenschon said in the statement.

The Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Project was launched in 2012 in Suffolk County to provide peer to peer support for military veterans facing post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and other mental and behavioral health issues.

"Many veterans find it easier to open-up-to someone who understands what they are dealing with because they have also been through it before," said Vincent Scalise, founder and executive director of the Utica Center for Development, who joined Buttenschon at the announcement.