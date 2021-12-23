ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

State grant to bring peer-to-peer counseling to CNY Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica

By Staff reports
Times Telegram
Times Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImM1m_0dUKaik800

A $105,000 grant will help bring a peer-support program to the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica.

New York State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy, previously announced the CNY Veteran's Outreach Center had been approved for the state grant, according to a statement from Buttenschon's office. The grant will be used to implement the Dwyer Veteran Peer to Peer Program at the center.

With the funds, the center will be able to offer either one-on-one or small group counseling for veterans, the statement said.

"These individuals put their lives on the line for us and the least we can do is help them work through these physical and emotional battles," Buttenschon said in the statement.

Gallery:Local veterans visit memorials in Utica

The Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Project was launched in 2012 in Suffolk County to provide peer to peer support for military veterans facing post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and other mental and behavioral health issues.

"Many veterans find it easier to open-up-to someone who understands what they are dealing with because they have also been through it before," said Vincent Scalise, founder and executive director of the Utica Center for Development, who joined Buttenschon at the announcement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Government
City
Utica, NY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Peer To Peer#Project A#D Marcy
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Telegram

Times Telegram

50
Followers
62
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from The Time Telegram.

 http://timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy