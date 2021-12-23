Xcel has a plan to cut carbon emissions by 85% by 2030. It’s too timid

(Sacramento, CA) — Efforts to reduce carbon emissions in California are falling short of the state’s goals–so of course, it’s time to scold you, the taxpayer. An analysis by the nonprofit economic and environmental group Next 10 shows the state missing its carbon reduction benchmarks by close to three-percent a year. The contributing factors to more carbon in the atmosphere between 2017-2019 were gas-powered vehicles, homes, offices, wildfires, and less recycling–pretty much every single facet of your life. The pandemic changed work and commuting for many, so experts predict carbon produced from offices and tailpipe emissions could decrease.
