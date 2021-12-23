Xcel has a plan to cut carbon emissions by 85% by 2030. It’s too timid

Colorado’s Xcel customers could see their monthly natural gas bills rise by $27 over last winter’s charges, even if they use the same amount of energy. That’s because natural gas prices are trending up, explains Matt Lindstrom, an Xcel media relations representative. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in September 2020 the price of natural gas for residential customers in Colorado was $10.34 per thousand cubic feet. In September 2021, the price was $15.48. While September is the most recent month for which data is available, the price had been increasing every month this year.

