British Airways made a goal of having net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and according to The Hill, the airline may be on its way to success. This is all part of the greater commercial aviation industry's plan to help combat climate change, and per a press release from the Federal Aviation Administration, using sustainable fuels derived from "renewable and waste feedstocks" is a key strategy to achieving sustainable fuel. The release goes on to explain that aircraft fuel can be created from "a wide range of feedstocks, including wastes, residues, biomass, sugars, oils, and gaseous sources of carbon."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO