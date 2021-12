The rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United States has driven the number of daily coronavirus cases beyond the peak of the Delta wave, according to multiple estimates based on official data which suggested a daily average of more than 165,000 newly reported infections.It came as the UK reported a record surge of coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, with the 119,789 new cases coming after infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday – although the actual figures are undoubtedly far higher.NHS England’s national medical director Stephen Powis warned that the NHS is on...

