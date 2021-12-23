ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

More private rocket companies are set to light up Space Coast with launches in 2022

By RICHARD TRIBOU
Ledger-Enquirer
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — While SpaceX and United Launch Alliance have been sending rockets up at an increased pace the past several years, the Space Coast is about to get much busier with more commercial rocket companies set to join the launch party. The first half of 2022 is...

WDVM 25

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) — Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
AFP

Chinese web users blast Musk over space station near-misses

Chinese web users slammed billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of his SpaceX satellites, dealing a blow to the tycoon's reputation in a country that has embraced his Tesla electric cars. China's Tiangong space station was forced to take "preventive collision avoidance control" during two "close encounters" with SpaceX's Starlink satellites in July and October, according to a document submitted to the UN's space agency by Beijing this month. On both occasions, the satellites moved into orbits that prompted space station operators to change course, the document said. "The manoeuvre strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed", Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident, adding that it took action to "ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts".
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

A spacewalk just took place that wasn’t at the ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades, but did you know that another habitable satellite reached space in April?. China’s space station is currently hosting its second crew of Chinese astronauts, and on Sunday the facility saw its fourth spacewalk since deployment.
ASTRONOMY
Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX’s proposed launch site draws concerns about environmental damage, Playalinda Beach road

SpaceX proposes to build a launch and landing site for its Starship rockets at the north end of Kennedy Space Center in an area wedged between the historic pads built for moon rockets and Canaveral National Seashore. During the era of space shuttles, which flew from the pair of former moon-rocket pads, the road providing access to the seashore’s southern end at Playalinda Beach was routinely ...
ORLANDO, FL
#Rocket#Space Technology#Relativity Space#Space Industry#Space Coast#United Launch Alliance#Terran#Titan#Pershing#Apollo#Gemini
Universe Today

JWST Is On Its Way!

It’s really happening. After all the years of delays, reschedulings, budget shortfalls, and even more delays, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched on December 25 and is now successfully on its way to is destination at the second LaGrange point (L2), about 1.5 million km (1 million miles) from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
