Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone targeting airport - Arabiya TV

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said on Thursday it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha international airport, al-Arabiya TV reported.

Debris from the destruction of the drone surrounding the airport did not cause any injuries, the coalition added.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.