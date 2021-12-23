ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares extend gains in thin pre-Christmas trading

perutribune.com
 5 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall...

www.perutribune.com

FOXBusiness

S&P hits record, Dow reclaims 36,000

U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
marketpulse.com

Cdn. dollar calm in thin holiday trade

The Canadian dollar is a reliable bellwether of risk sentiment and the sharp volatility we’re seeing from the currency is a reflection of the uncertainty of the times. In particular, Omicron, the newest variant of Covid has unleashed itself across the globe, as countries scramble to close their borders and take other health measures in the hopes of curbing Omicron’s impact. The good news is that most reports have shown that Omicron is believed to be far milder than Delta, which hopefully means that this latest Covid wave will not cause as much devastation as Delta. However, there is no question that Omicron is far more contagious than Delta and poses a serious health hazard to unvaccinated people, which could potentially overload hospitals.
NBC New York

Stock Futures Are Muted After S&P 500 Hits Another Record High

Stock futures were calm early Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to build on its record highs in the final week of the year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 5 points, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were also little changed. The...
NBC Miami

European Markets Trade Higher Amid Holiday-Thinned Trade

LONDON – European stocks traded higher on Tuesday as holiday-thinned trade continues in the region. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.5% higher in early market trading with all sectors in positive territory. European markets were slightly higher in a holiday-thinned trading session on Monday with many markets still...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
rigzone.com

Oil Rises in Thin Trade

Oil rose in tandem with equity markets. Oil rose in tandem with equity markets as investors weighed the rapid spread of omicron against signs it may be milder than previous variants. West Texas Intermediate futures closed 2.4% higher on Monday, trading above $75 a barrel for the first time in...
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise After Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
perutribune.com

Stocks slightly higher as traders return from holiday

Technology companies led U.S. stocks broadly higher Monday, extending the market's recent rally. Trading was muted following the Christmas holiday as Wall Street kicked off the final week in a banner year for the stock market. Trading is expected to be quiet, but potentially volatile, this week as the omicron...
