Warm Front Brings Milder Temps Friday

High pressure continues to move east and that has allowed southerly flow to dominate this evening. A warm front will bring milder temperatures into the area Friday—but I expect clouds to build through the day. A few showers will be possible after midnight, with showers lingering through Christmas. Temperatures on Saturday soar towards the lower 60s before a cold front slides through overnight. Temperatures decrease heading into the beginning of next week, while rain chances return Monday and linger through next Thursday.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. West wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

