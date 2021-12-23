Nursing Home Litigation Trends and the PREP Act

The arrival of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has solidified the need for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The CDC first recommended boosters for nursing home residents and other high-risk populations in late September, but newly-released data show that residents and staff have been slow to get boosted. Only 58% of nursing home residents and 25% of staff have received a booster dose, although the data are reported with a two-week lag and the trend is positive. In a post last summer, we showed that vaccination for nursing home residents had not been politicized as much as for younger populations. Here, we update our earlier analysis to look at booster uptake and show that, despite the ever-increasing politicization of COVID-19 vaccination in the general population, booster uptake among nursing home residents still has not been strongly politicized.

