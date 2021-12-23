ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Nursing Home Litigation Trends and the PREP Act

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 has had a devastating effect on the residents and staff of nursing homes, in part due to their population of elderly residents who are more susceptible to the virus. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that as of Nov. 21, 730,867 nursing home residents have been infected with...

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brookings Institution

Vaccination in nursing homes not all about politics: An update

The arrival of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has solidified the need for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The CDC first recommended boosters for nursing home residents and other high-risk populations in late September, but newly-released data show that residents and staff have been slow to get boosted. Only 58% of nursing home residents and 25% of staff have received a booster dose, although the data are reported with a two-week lag and the trend is positive. In a post last summer, we showed that vaccination for nursing home residents had not been politicized as much as for younger populations. Here, we update our earlier analysis to look at booster uptake and show that, despite the ever-increasing politicization of COVID-19 vaccination in the general population, booster uptake among nursing home residents still has not been strongly politicized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Makes Tampering With Covid-19 Vaccine Records a Crime

Falsifying coronavirus vaccination records will be considered a crime in New York state, according to legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure (S.4516C/A.7536B) amends the penal law making it a crime if someone intentionally alters or destroys computer material indicating that a person did or did not receive a vaccination against Covid-19, according to the bill language.
PUBLIC HEALTH
First Health-Care Worker Covid-19 Rule Ends as OSHA Goes Mum (1)

Six months after OSHA issued its initial Covid-19 emergency temporary standard protecting health-care workers from infection, the measure has expired with no word from the workplace safety agency about what, if anything, will replace it. Because the standard was an emergency measure enacted June 21 without the usual public comment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday afternoon announced a commitment of $100 million in emergency funding to address urgent staffing needs at Maryland hospitals and nursing homes, as well as a series of actions to further ramp up the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state. The governor was joined virtually for today’s announcements by Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Which states have a Covid vaccine mandate?

THERE was an initial freeze on Covid vaccine mandates in the United States. However, a decision by a court has reinstated the vaccine mandates. As news reports of the Omicron Covid variant rapidly spread across the United States, the Biden administration is seeking Covid vaccine mandates across the country. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

‘Should we just send one to every American?’: Psaki faces backlash over response to whether rapid tests should be mailed to all

In a testy exchange with NPR reporter Mara Liasson over whether the Biden administration should be delivering rapid coronavirus tests to every household amid a new COVID-19 surge, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered an answer that many — particularly those in the medical community — viewed as “dismissive,” “flippant,” and “cringeworthy.”
U.S. POLITICS
Maryland is conserving a certain type of COVID-19 treatment

State health officials in Maryland are advising health care providers to conserve a certain type of lifesaving antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients. The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that there are three types of monoclonal antibody treatments that have been approved by the federal government. But only one appears to be...
MARYLAND STATE

