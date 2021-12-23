ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Cowell's book release delayed

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell has been forced to delay the release of his children's book series. The 62-year-old music mogul and his son Eric, seven, have been writing a number of tomes together but a combination of Simon's hectic schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic, have put the books on hold. A...

