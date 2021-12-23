Orange County home damaged in early morning fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The State Fire Marshal is investigating after an early morning fire damaged an Orange County home Thursday morning.

Orange County Fire Rescue said it responded to reports of smoke from a building at 213 Jemond Court just after 3 a.m.

A man who lives in the home told Eyewitness News the fire was in an upstairs room of the home.

Officials say two people inside the home were able to escape to safety.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

