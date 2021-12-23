ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County home damaged in early morning fire

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOXoN_0dUKVJTW00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The State Fire Marshal is investigating after an early morning fire damaged an Orange County home Thursday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Orange County Fire Rescue said it responded to reports of smoke from a building at 213 Jemond Court just after 3 a.m.

A man who lives in the home told Eyewitness News the fire was in an upstairs room of the home.

Officials say two people inside the home were able to escape to safety.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a map of location below:

WFTV

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County deputies seeking witnesses to fatal Christmas Eve motorcycle crash in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help piecing together a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday night. According to the sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Damien Valeros was riding a Yamaha motorcycle at the intersection of Doyle Rd. and Providence Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he collided with a passenger vehicle.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

4 teens hospitalized after car crashes into Phoenix house

PHOENIX — Four teenagers were injured Monday after the car they were traveling in crashed into a home in Phoenix, authorities said. Two cars were involved in the crash at about 4:30 p.m. MST, with one of the vehicles careening into the corner of a home, Sgt. Ann Justus, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, told KPNX-TV.
PHOENIX, AZ
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Crews work to rescue family of bears in Virginia tree

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A wild sight in Chesapeake, Virginia, brought out rescue crews after a family of bears made themselves at home in the branches of a tree. The four black bears are up a tree, fittingly, on Bruin Drive, and police and animal control officers closed down the street as they tried to remove the bears, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Orange County Fire Rescue#News Live#The State Fire Marshal#213 Jemond Court#Eyewitness News
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Aircraft crashes east of San Diego, authorities say

EL CAJON, Calif. — An aircraft crashed Monday night east of San Diego, possibly striking one home after hitting a power line, authorities said. According to San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Mike Krugh, the crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. PST, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The crash occurred about two miles east of the Gillespie Field airport in El Cajon, the newspaper reported.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree in Va. neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — Officials in Virginia have closed a road in one neighborhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there. Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree — on Bruin Drive — to stay inside Monday and the general public to stay away from the area. Officials hope that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” will allow them to leave.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
67K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy