JPMorgan: Super Apps Set the Stage for ‘Commerce That Follows Consumers’

By PYMNTS
 5 days ago
We look back and take stock of what was in order to gain a roadmap for what will be. To that end, J.P. Morgan Chase Global Head of Payments Technology Mike Blandina and Global Head of Payments and Commerce Solutions Max Neukirchen said the trends in digital payments set in motion...

